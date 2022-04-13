Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31 Getting Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India

Eligible Samsung Galaxy M31 handsets are reportedly receiving the updates in India.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 13 April 2022 14:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31 Getting Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 users can now customise the phone with colours based on their wallpaper

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 is receiving a 2GB update to One UI 4.1
  • The update includes colour palettes and offers strong privacy protection
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 has been updated to the March 2022 security patch

Samsung has issued the One UI 4.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 handsets in India. The software update is said to carry the latest One UI on top of Android 12 with the March 2022 security patch. The update carries firmware number M315FXXU2CVCE, and is an over-the-air update with a file size of 2GB, as per the company. However, for the beta testers, the OTA update size will be significantly smaller. Samsung recently rolled out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.

Moreover, Samsung, with this update, is bringing visual changes through Color Palette, a new RAM Plus expansion that lets users choose how much virtual RAM to add, smart widgets, camera enhancements, and more.

The update also brings some of the core Android 12 features alongside the list of upgrades under One UI 4.1. It includes new features and enhancements to the Galaxy devices. It customises the phone with colours based on the wallpapers. The colours will be applied to the menus, buttons, backgrounds and apps throughout the phone. One UI 4.1 is also said to offer strong privacy protection.

The update, based on Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy M31 is currently rolling out in India. It is said to have a size of 2GB. As mentioned, the update reportedly comes with firmware version M315FXXU2CVCE and brings the March Android security patch to Galaxy M31 handsets.

Eligible Galaxy M31 handsets will receive the latest update automatically. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. When updating the smartphone with the latest firmware, make sure it is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and is put on charge.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Security Update, March Android Security Patch, Android 12, Samsung, One UI 4.1
Samsung Galaxy M31 Getting Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India
