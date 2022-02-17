Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy M23 5G as the Galaxy F23 5G in select markets.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 February 2022 19:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to arrive as a successor to Galaxy M32 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G are expected to make way to India soon
  • The handsets are not listed on the official company website
  • Galaxy M23 is expected to feature Snapdragon 750G SoC

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G launch may be around the corner as the smartphones have appeared on the company's support page on its India website. Both the Galaxy M-series phones have been part of the rumour mill for the past few months. Samsung Galaxy M33 is expected to come with an Exynos 1200 SoC and was recently spotted on multiple benchmarking platforms. Samsung Galaxy M23 could be a rebranded version of Galaxy F23 and is expected to pack Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood. Additionally, the support page of Galaxy M33 5G is also live on Samsung's Russia website.

A Samsung handset bearing the model number SM-E236B, believed to be Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, has been spotted on the company's India website's support page. Similarly, model number SM-M336B, associated with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is also live on the company's support page in India and Russia. The only information the support page gives us is that both phones will feature dual-SIM support. The support page was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G specifications (rumoured)

Recently, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G made it to the Bluetooth SIG website with model numbers SM-E236B_DS and SM-M236B_DS. As mentioned, Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy M23 5G as Galaxy F23 5G in select markets. It was also spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with model number SM-M236B/DS. As per the listings, Galaxy M23 5G could run on Android 12. The handset is said to come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity, a 25W charger, and microSD card support. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC is tipped to power the device. It is said to pack 6GB of RAM as well.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was spotted on Geekbench with SM-M336BU model number and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number SM-M336BU/DS. The handset is tipped to launch with an Exynos 1200 SoC. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to be equipped with 6GB of RAM and is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  5. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  7. Google Doodle Honours Creator of the World’s First Chickenpox Vaccine
  8. Moto G22 Price and Specifications Tipped: Here Are All the Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. AMD Ryzen 6000 Series ‘Zen 3+’ Laptop CPUs Launched; Slim Gaming Laptops Expected to Dominate Sales in 2022
  4. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, Red Magic 7 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Disney CEO Bob Chapek Hires New Executive to Strategise Metaverse Plans
  8. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Urging His Colleagues to Be 'Metamates'
  9. Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain
  10. Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.