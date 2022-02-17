Samsung Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G launch may be around the corner as the smartphones have appeared on the company's support page on its India website. Both the Galaxy M-series phones have been part of the rumour mill for the past few months. Samsung Galaxy M33 is expected to come with an Exynos 1200 SoC and was recently spotted on multiple benchmarking platforms. Samsung Galaxy M23 could be a rebranded version of Galaxy F23 and is expected to pack Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood. Additionally, the support page of Galaxy M33 5G is also live on Samsung's Russia website.

A Samsung handset bearing the model number SM-E236B, believed to be Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, has been spotted on the company's India website's support page. Similarly, model number SM-M336B, associated with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is also live on the company's support page in India and Russia. The only information the support page gives us is that both phones will feature dual-SIM support. The support page was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G specifications (rumoured)

Recently, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G made it to the Bluetooth SIG website with model numbers SM-E236B_DS and SM-M236B_DS. As mentioned, Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy M23 5G as Galaxy F23 5G in select markets. It was also spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with model number SM-M236B/DS. As per the listings, Galaxy M23 5G could run on Android 12. The handset is said to come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity, a 25W charger, and microSD card support. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC is tipped to power the device. It is said to pack 6GB of RAM as well.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was spotted on Geekbench with SM-M336BU model number and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number SM-M336BU/DS. The handset is tipped to launch with an Exynos 1200 SoC. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to be equipped with 6GB of RAM and is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.