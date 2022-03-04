Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Price, Specifications, Images Leak Online

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G’s 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is tipped to be priced between EUR 250 – EUR 300 (roughly Rs 21,000 – 25,200).

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 4 March 2022 13:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Price, Specifications, Images Leak Online

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M23 5G is expected to be priced competitively for the mid-range segment

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M23 5G said to carry a triple camera setup
  • Galaxy M23 5G tipped to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • The smartphone is said to sport a waterdrop-style notch display

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G price, specifications, and design have been tipped in a new leak. It is said to be a mid-range smartphone. The leak suggests that the Galaxy M23 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The leaked renders show the phone's triple camera setup in a pill-shaped module, which is different from the square-shaped camera unit of its predecessor, the Galaxy M22. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G may be around the corner as a support page for the smartphone has already appeared on the company's India website.

A report by MySmartPrice citing industry sources has leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, apart from its expected price and specifications. The handset is seen carrying a triple camera setup in contrast to the Samsung Galaxy M22's quad camera setup. Renders suggest a waterdrop-style notch display, which Samsung is expected to call Infinity-U. A SIM tray can be seen on the left side of the frame and the volume and power buttons on the right side. The power button is said to double up as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As per the report, the phone will come in three colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G price (expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M23 5G is expected to be priced competitively for the mid-range segment. The report says that its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option will be priced between EUR 250 and EUR 300 (roughly Rs 21,000 and Rs. 25,200).

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G specifications (expected)

The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and have at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is tipped to ship with Android 12 out of the box with One UI 4.1 on top and sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G will also offer storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It is said to weigh about 198 grams and measure 165.5 x 77.0 x 8.4mm. Connectivity options are tipped to include dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and single speaker.

For photography, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G is said to carry a rectangular module that houses three sensors and an LED flash. The triple camera setup is said to be comprised of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. The main camera sensor is said to come with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 720p video recording at 120fps as well as 4K video recording at 30fps.

Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 12
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G renders, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G leak, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G price, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G features
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Panasonic Plans New Massive Battery Plant in US to Supply Tesla: Report
Russian News Channel RT to Broadcast on Rumble After Big Tech Curbs

