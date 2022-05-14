Samsung Galaxy M22 has reportedly started receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update. The update is said to bring the latest custom skin by the South Korean tech giant along with the April 2022 security patch. The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy M-series phone comes with firmware version M225FVXXU4BFD8. It is currently rolling out in Saudi Arabia and UAE and is likely to reach more countries over the next few days. Samsung recently rolled out the security update for the Samsung Galaxy A31.

As per a report by SamMobile, One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy M22 comes with firmware version M225FVXXU4BFD8 and carries the April 2022 Android security patch. It is reportedly available for Galaxy M22 units in Saudi Arabia and UAE with model number SM-M225FV.

The One UI 4.1, the latest iteration of Samsung's custom skin, offers a RAM Plus feature. Google Duo Live Sharing, Smart Widgets, and improved low-light portrait photography are the other major highlights. Further, the update brings Smart Calendar and some camera tweaks.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy M22 users will receive the latest update automatically. Still, keen users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users can update their Samsung smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M22 was launched in select markets in September last year. The handset has not been unveiled in India yet.

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The Galaxy M22 features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it gets a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.