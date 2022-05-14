Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M22 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy M22 update comes with firmware version M225FVXXU4BFD8.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 May 2022 17:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy M22 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M22 was launched in September last year

Highlights
  • Samsung started rolling out a new security update for Galaxy M22
  • Eligible units in UAE and Saudi Arabia are getting the update
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 supports 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M22 has reportedly started receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update. The update is said to bring the latest custom skin by the South Korean tech giant along with the April 2022 security patch. The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy M-series phone comes with firmware version M225FVXXU4BFD8. It is currently rolling out in Saudi Arabia and UAE and is likely to reach more countries over the next few days. Samsung recently rolled out the security update for the Samsung Galaxy A31.

As per a report by SamMobile, One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy M22 comes with firmware version M225FVXXU4BFD8 and carries the April 2022 Android security patch. It is reportedly available for Galaxy M22 units in Saudi Arabia and UAE with model number SM-M225FV.

The One UI 4.1, the latest iteration of Samsung's custom skin, offers a RAM Plus feature. Google Duo Live Sharing, Smart Widgets, and improved low-light portrait photography are the other major highlights. Further, the update brings Smart Calendar and some camera tweaks.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy M22 users will receive the latest update automatically. Still, keen users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users can update their Samsung smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M22 was launched in select markets in September last year. The handset has not been unveiled in India yet.

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The Galaxy M22 features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it gets a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications, Samsung Security Update, Android 12, April Android Security Patch, Samsung, One UI 4.1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
New iPhone Models With USB Type-C Port Reportedly in Testing

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M22 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) With Snapdragon 720G Launched: Details
  3. Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Cameras Unveiled: Details Here
  4. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo TWS Air Set for May 19 Launch
  5. DJI Mini 3 Pro With 60fps 4K Video Support Launched: All Details
  6. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  7. Google Pixel 6a Comes With Different Fingerprint Scanner: Report
  8. Modern Love Mumbai Review: Dhruv Sehgal Can’t Save Prime Video Anthology
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Spotted on FCC Database: Report
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  2. Samsung Galaxy M22 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
  3. New iPhone Models With USB Type-C Port Reportedly in Testing
  4. Mars Meteorite Analysed for Signs Of Life: Here's What Scientists Found
  5. Algae Can Power Small Electronics Devices, Researchers Show
  6. Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From California
  7. Google Pixel Watch May Feature Samsung's 4-Year-Old Exynos 9110 SoC: Report
  8. Apple WWDC 2022 to Be Reportedly Held With Limited In-Person Attendance
  9. Delhi Government Approves 1,500 Electric Buses for Public Transport Fleet
  10. Facebook, Twitter, Google, Other Tech Firms Ask US Supreme Court to Block Texas Social Media Law
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.