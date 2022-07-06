Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on July 14

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 July 2022 15:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on July 14

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display

Highlights
  • Galaxy M13 5G could be powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC
  • It could feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • The Galaxy M13 4G will offer silver, black, brown colour options

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 — the company's upcoming Galaxy M series smartphones — will be launched in India on July 14, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The South Korean handset manufacturer revealed that the Galaxy M13 5G will feature support for 12 5G bands. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy M13, which offers 4G connectivity, will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. A microsite for both smartphones is now live on Amazon, ahead of the launch event that is scheduled for July 14 and 12pm.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 specifications

A pre-launch microsite for the Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 4G has gone live on Amazon. Samsung has equipped the 5G model with a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with the RAM Plus feature that delivers up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone includes the Auto Data Switching feature that lets you stay connected even when your primary SIM is out of network. The page also depicts that the Galaxy M13 5G will offer a silver colour option. A recent report suggests that this smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It may sport a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. In addition, it is likely to support 15W fast charging.

The series also includes the Galaxy M13 4G, which recently launched in South Korea. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display. The handset is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC coupled with up to 128GB of storage. This 4G model is also listed to come with the RAM Plus feature for up to 12GB of RAM. However, unlike the South Korean model that also houses a 5,000mAh battery, this variant packs a 6,000mAh battery. The Amazon microsite showcases that this handset will offer silver, black, and brown colour options at launch.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review: Focused on Performance
How to E-File Your Income Tax Returns Online: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide

Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on July 14
