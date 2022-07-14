Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream

Samsung Galaxy M13 was announced earlier by the South Korean company.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 July 2022 10:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M13 series is successor to the Galaxy M12

Highlights
  • Galaxy M13 series will have two smartphones
  • The launch will be livestreamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel
  • Galaxy M13 was announced previously

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G smartphones will be launched in India today. The Galaxy M13 was announced previously and it comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display and an Exynos 850 SoC. As per a company page, the Samsung smartphone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and a 6,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the 5G model is tipped to pack MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Samsung teased that this phone will also come with up to 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M13 series is the successor to the Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G livestream details

The Samsung Galaxy M13 and the Galaxy M13 5G will be launched at an event scheduled at 12pm (noon) today. It can be watched via Samsung India's social media channels including Samsung India YouTube and Samsung India Facebook.

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G price

As per a report, the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It could be available in Blue, Brown, Dark Blue, and Light Green colour options.

The Galaxy M13 5G is claimed to be priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It could be available in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colour options. Both the smartphones are said to go on sale via Amazon on July 23.

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 was already announced by the South Korean company and runs Android 12 with the One UI 4.1 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display, and is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and comes with Auto Data Switching feature.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700. The handset is said to get 11 5G bands support. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. This model also comes with Auto Data Switching feature and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Both phones may also come with Samsung's virtual RAM feature that borrows some storage and uses it as RAM for better performance.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Colours Options Leak Online, Tipped to Offer Up to 512GB of Inbuilt Storage

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  2. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  4. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  5. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  6. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  10. LeTV Y2 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Autopilot Executive Departs Ahead of Elon Musk’s Plans to Achieve Full Self-Driving Capability
  2. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Colours Options Leak Online, Tipped to Offer Up to 512GB of Inbuilt Storage
  4. Celsius Files for Bankruptcy a Month After Freezing Withdrawals, Amid Ongoing Industry Turmoil
  5. Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of Ioniq 6 First Electric Sedan
  6. Twitter’s Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Be Overseen by First Female Chief Judge on Delaware’s Business Court
  7. Musk Says SpaceX Starship Booster to Return to Launch Pad After Recent Explosion
  8. Netflix Names Microsoft as Technology and Sales Partner for Ad-Supported Subscription Plan
  9. Infosys to Acquire Denmark-Based BASE Life Science for EUR 10 Million to Strengthen Footprint in Europe
  10. Staring at Yourself During Virtual Chats Can Worsen Your Mood, Study Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.