Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G smartphones will be launched in India today. The Galaxy M13 was announced previously and it comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display and an Exynos 850 SoC. As per a company page, the Samsung smartphone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and a 6,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the 5G model is tipped to pack MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Samsung teased that this phone will also come with up to 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M13 series is the successor to the Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G livestream details

The Samsung Galaxy M13 and the Galaxy M13 5G will be launched at an event scheduled at 12pm (noon) today. It can be watched via Samsung India's social media channels including Samsung India YouTube and Samsung India Facebook.

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G price

As per a report, the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It could be available in Blue, Brown, Dark Blue, and Light Green colour options.

The Galaxy M13 5G is claimed to be priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It could be available in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colour options. Both the smartphones are said to go on sale via Amazon on July 23.

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 was already announced by the South Korean company and runs Android 12 with the One UI 4.1 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display, and is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and comes with Auto Data Switching feature.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700. The handset is said to get 11 5G bands support. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. This model also comes with Auto Data Switching feature and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Both phones may also come with Samsung's virtual RAM feature that borrows some storage and uses it as RAM for better performance.

