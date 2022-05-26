Samsung Galaxy M13 has been quietly launched by the South Korean tech giant. This smartphone is now listed on the official Samsung site, which confirms the specifications and design details of this affordable smartphone. The Galaxy M13 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is likely to support 15W fast charging. This smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for housing the selfie camera. There is also a triple rear camera setup with LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with a full-HD+ resolution. It packs an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Its storage can be expanded via a microSD card with up to 1TB of storage. This Samsung smartphone runs on Android 12 with the One UI 4.1 skin on top.

In terms of cameras, this smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f.18 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. In the front, the Galaxy M13 sports an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The handset measures 76.9x165.4x8.4mm and weighs about 192g. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It includes Samsung Knox mobile security platform. The Galaxy 13 supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.5Ghz/ 5GHz), and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The Samsung listing does not include the pricing information about this handset. However, it reveals that the Galaxy M13 will arrive in Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper colours. To recall, its predecessor, the Galaxy M12 was launched in India in March 2021. Its launch price started at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. It was offered in Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green colour options.