Samsung Galaxy M13 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Site, Launch Appears Imminent

Samsung Galaxy M13 is said to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 April 2022 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is expected to succeed the Galaxy M12 (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy M13 could sport a dual rear camera setup
  • It is expected to feature an Android 11-based OneUI skin
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 might release with a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option

Samsung Galaxy M13 has surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG certification site with the model number SM-M135F_DSN. The listing does not offer any details regarding this handset, however, it is expected to be an upgrade over last year's Galaxy M12. Of course, in the meanwhile, recent leaks and rumours have hinted at several key design features and specifications of the Galaxy M13. It is believed to feature a 6.5-inch display and run on Android 11-based OneUI skin. This handset is supposed to be already in production in India.

The Bluetooth SIG listing of the Samsung Galaxy M13 does not include the 5G label with the handset. Past reports have hinted at the Galaxy M13 being a 5G phone unlike its predecessor the Galaxy M12 4G. It could sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. The Samsung handset is also believed to pack a 5,000mAh battery and arrive with a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Galaxy M13 might be sold without a charger inside the box.

Earlier believed to feature a quad camera setup, this handset was recently hinted to have dual cameras on the back with an LED flash. Leaked live images of its back panel indicate that it could launch with a black colour option. The volume rockers and power buttons are believed to be fitted on the right spine of the Galaxy M13. Additionally, the power button could double up as a fingerprint scanner. This handset is expected to sport a waterdrop-style notch like its predecessor.

Samsung is yet to share any official details regarding the launch of the Galaxy M13. It was expected to arrive in India after the release of the Galaxy M33 5G that was launched earlier on April 2.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
  1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  3. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month
  5. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras Debut
  6. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  8. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  9. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  10. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
