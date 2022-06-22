Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will reportedly soon launch in India. The Galaxy M13 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and is said to be launched in the country in three colour options and two storage variants. According to the report, it can feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 269ppi pixel density. The smartphone has also been tipped to come with Samsung's virtual RAM feature. It has previously been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) certification database, as per a report.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, published in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the 5G variant of the previously launched Galaxy M13 smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch LCD touchscreen with HD+ resolution and 269ppi pixel density. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 with up to 2.2Gz clock speed and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The base variant of the Galaxy M13 5G is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the second variant can get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is also said to support Virtual RAM. It is tipped to support storage expansion of up to 1TB through a microSD card. The rumoured handdset is said to get 11 5G bands support. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture at the back. At the front, it is said to get a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The report added that the handset is expected to come to India in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options. Both Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 are expected to debut in India soon.

According to an earlier report, Galaxy M13 5G was spotted on the US FCC certification database. The smartphone was listed on the certification database with the model number SM-M135M. Apart from the model number, the listing also revealed that the smartphone will come with 15W charging support.

