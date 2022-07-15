Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy M13: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy M13: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M13 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 July 2022 17:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy M13: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (pictured), Galaxy M13 and Galaxy A13 offer up to 6GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • All three phones pack a maximum of 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • Galaxy A13 comes in four colour options

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and the 4G variant equipped with Exynos 850 SoC were launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest smartphones in the Galaxy M-series. With similar pricing and specifications, the new Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 are poised to compete with Galaxy A13 in the Indian market. The two new handsets offer up to 6GB of RAM and pack up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Galaxy M13 feature triple rear camera unit, while the Galaxy M13 5G has dual rear cameras. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A13 packs a quad rear camera setup. However, all three smartphones have 50-megapixel primary sensors.

Let's take a look at the differences and similarities between Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 and Galaxy A13.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A13 price in India

Price of the Galaxy M13 5G starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The Galaxy M13 price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, the price of Galaxy A13 in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 17,999.

The Galaxy M13 smartphones are offered in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colour options, while the Galaxy A13 comes in Black, Light Blue, Orange, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A13 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13, and Galaxy A13 — all three models come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. On the software part, the Galaxy M13 models run on Android 12-based One UI 4, while the Galaxy A13, in contrast, runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

The Galaxy M13 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy M13 packs 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A13 sports 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M13 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. In contrast, the 4G variant of Galaxy M13 is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC. The Galaxy A13 is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor. All the three phones pack up to 6GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM of Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 can be extended to up to 12GB with Samsung RAM Plus feature. However, the Galaxy A13 lacks this feature. The inbuilt storage on the three Samsung Galaxy phones can be also expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the three phones have different rear camera setups. The Galaxy M13 5G carries a dual camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Galaxy M13 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A13, on the other hand, has a quad rear camera unit with 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and two 2-megapixel sensors.

For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy M13 5G houses a 5-megapixel front camera, while both Galaxy M13 and Galaxy A13 feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy A13 pack a 5,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M13 carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The battery of Galaxy M13 5G supports 15W charging. Both, Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 come with the Samsung Knox security suite as well.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Samsung Galaxy A13 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
Samsung Galaxy M13
Samsung Galaxy M13
Samsung Galaxy A13
Samsung Galaxy A13
Key Specs
Display6.50-inch6.60-inch6.60-inch
Front Camera5-megapixel8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB, 12GB4GB4GB, 6GB
Storage128GB64GB64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh6000mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 12Android 12Android 12
Processor-Samsung Exynos 850octa-core
Resolution--1080x2408 pixels
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy M13 5GGalaxy M13Galaxy A13
Release dateJuly 14, 2022July 14, 2022March 5, 2022
Launched in IndiaNoNo-
Dimensions (mm)164.00 x 76.50 x 8.80165.40 x 76.90 x 9.30165.10 x 76.40 x 8.80
Weight (g)195.00207.00195.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500060005000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursAqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust BrownAqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust BrownBlack, Blue, Peach, White
Removable battery--No
DISPLAY
Resolution StandardHD+FHD+-
Screen size (inches)6.506.606.60
Protection typeGorilla Glass--
Resolution--1080x2408 pixels
HARDWARE
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 700Samsung Exynos 850-
RAM6GB, 12GB4GB4GB, 6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB64GB, 128GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)10241024-
Processor-octa-coreocta-core
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras234
Rear autofocusYesYes-
Rear flashLEDLED-
Front camera5-megapixel8-megapixel (f/2.2)8-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Front Cameras111
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)Ultra Wide-AngleUltra Wide-Angle-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 12Android 12Android 12
SkinOne UI 4One UI 4OneUI 4.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes
USB Type-CYesYes-
Number of SIMs2-2
SIM 1
5GYes--
SIM 2
5GYes--
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Gyroscope--Yes
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Syngenta Starts 10,000km ‘Drone Yatra’ Across 13 States to Educate Farmers on Spraying Pesticides With Drones

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy M13: Price in India, Specifications Compared
