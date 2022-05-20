Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M13 Support Page Live in 2 Countries, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expected to launch soon.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 20 May 2022 14:45 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is said to be the successor to Galaxy M12 (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G support pages show phone’s model number
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G leaked renders tip dual rear cameras
  • Samsung is yet to confirm the details about the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G support page is currently live on Samsung's Ireland and UK websites. This indicates that the South Korean company has started preparing for the launch of the smartphone. The handset can be seen with the model number SM-M135F/DSN. The phone was recently spotted on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) certification database and reportedly the company has started manufacturing Galaxy M13 5G in India. Renders of the smartphone have also been leaked in the past and they suggest the smartphone will sport dual rear cameras.

The Samsung support pages for the Galaxy M13 5G on UK website and Ireland website have listed the smartphone with the model number SM-M135F/DSN. This model number is different from the one spotted earlier on the FCC website. Other than the model number, the webpages do not provide any information about the rumoured smartphone.

samsung m13 5g support page samsung Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung's upcoming smartphone support pages are currently live in two countries
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

It is possible that Samsung is working on two different variants of the smartphone. The model number seen on the FCC website, SM-M135M, is different from the one on Samsung's support page. Hence, it is uncertain at the time that the smartphone seen on the support page is the 5G variant. The smartphone was seen listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with the same model number as seen on the support pages, i.e, SM-M135F/DSN.

According to a recent report the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G's renders had leaked hinting at dual rear cameras and an LED flash. The renders also hint at volume and power buttons on one side and a SIM tray on the other. As seen in the leaked renders the smartphone is also said to come with a USB Type-C port next to a speaker grille at the bottom. The smartphone is also said to feature a waterdrop-style notch on the display to house the front camera, as per the renders. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is also said to come with support 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will likely come to India soon after the release of the Galaxy M33 5G, according to a report published in March. The smartphone is said to come with Android 11 and Samsung's One UI skin out of the box. The affordable handset is also claimed to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ touchscreen display.

The smartphone may also come with a 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, and a quad rear camera setup, as per the report. Samsung is yet to confirm the details about the Galaxy M13 5G.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Android 11
