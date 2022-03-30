Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Production Started in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy M13 is said to carry the model number SM-M135.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 30 March 2022 17:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Production Started in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expected to succeed Samsung Galaxy M12 4G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is said to come with Android 11-based OneUI skin
  • Galaxy M13 5G may come without a charger inside the box
  • The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, an upcoming smartphone in the Galaxy M series from the South Korean tech giant, has reportedly started being produced in India. The Galaxy M13 is said to carry model number SM-M135 in the country. The specifications of the upcoming handset are yet to be teased but the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expected to succeed Samsung Galaxy M12 4G that launched in India last year. Samsung is also set to launch the Galaxy M33 5G in India on April 2.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expected to hit the Indian market shortly after the Galaxy M33 5G debut.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications (expected)

The report speculates that the Galaxy M13 5G could launch with Android 11-based OneUI skin out of the box. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display and feature at least a 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and a quad-camera setup, as per the report. The device may come without a charger inside the box.

The smartphone from Samsung may come with upgraded features to the Samsung Galaxy M12 4G, which launched in India in March last year.

The older Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on Android-based One UI Core OS and is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB. The smartphone has a quad camera setup on the back that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Samsung Galaxy M12 houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. Samsung Galaxy M12 packs a 6,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 58 hours of talk time on a 4G network.

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is said to launch in India shortly after the Galaxy M33 5G debut, which is scheduled for April 2.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G price, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
