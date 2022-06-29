Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M-series smartphone in India on July 5. The company on Wednesday teased the handset through a social media post without revealing the moniker. The upcoming device is being speculated to be the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood. It is expected to come in three colour options and two storage variants. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support as well.

Through a teaser video on Twitter, Samsung announced the arrival of a new Galaxy M-series smartphone in the country. As per the post, the handset will be launched at 12:00pm IST on July 5. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is largely being speculated that the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy M13 may break cover soon.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13 5G had leaked multiple times in the past. The smartphone earlier appeared on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) certification database with the model number SM-M135M. It is expected to come in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 269ppi pixel density. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset is expected to get a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is tipped to offer the Virtual RAM feature. The storage also could support expansion (up to 1TB) via a microSD card.

Past leaks suggested a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture on the handset. For selfies, there could be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy M13 5G is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.