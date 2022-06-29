Technology News
Samsung Confirms Launch of New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5

The new Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphone will be launched at 12:00pm IST on July 5

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 June 2022 19:08 IST
Samsung Confirms Launch of New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G may break cover soon
  • It could pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Galaxy M13 5G moniker hasn't officially been used by the company yet

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M-series smartphone in India on July 5. The company on Wednesday teased the handset through a social media post without revealing the moniker. The upcoming device is being speculated to be the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood. It is expected to come in three colour options and two storage variants. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support as well.

Through a teaser video on Twitter, Samsung announced the arrival of a new Galaxy M-series smartphone in the country. As per the post, the handset will be launched at 12:00pm IST on July 5. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is largely being speculated that the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy M13 may break cover soon.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13 5G had leaked multiple times in the past. The smartphone earlier appeared on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) certification database with the model number SM-M135M. It is expected to come in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 269ppi pixel density. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset is expected to get a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is tipped to offer the Virtual RAM feature. The storage also could support expansion (up to 1TB) via a microSD card.

Past leaks suggested a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture on the handset. For selfies, there could be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy M13 5G is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Foldable Phones Price May Start Around Rs. 60,000 by 2024: Report
WhatsApp Found to Be Testing Memoji-Like Avatars for Video Calls, Blur Tool on Desktop

  1. Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Carry Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  2. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Appears in Detail Ahead of July 12 Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  6. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  7. Samsung 55-inch QN95B Neo QLED Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Review
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  10. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
