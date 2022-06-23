Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung ISOCELL HP3 200 Megapixel Image Sensor Unveiled With Super QPD Auto Focus Technology

Samsung ISOCELL HP3 200-Megapixel Image Sensor Unveiled With Super QPD Auto-Focus Technology

The Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor has a pixel size of 0.56-micron pixels.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 June 2022 14:48 IST
Samsung ISOCELL HP3 200-Megapixel Image Sensor Unveiled With Super QPD Auto-Focus Technology

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor can switch between Smart-ISO Pro and Staggered HDR

Highlights
  • Mass production of Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor will begin later this year
  • The new sensor is said to reduce camera module area by 20 percent
  • Samsung ISCOELL HP1 200-Megapixel sensor was unveiled in September 2021

Samsung unveiled the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 sensor on Thursday. The latest image sensor succeeds last year's ISOCELL HP1 sensor and has 0.56-micron pixels (μm). It packs 200 million pixels in a 1/1.4 optical format. It is claimed to capture 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view. The South Korean brand confirmed that mass production for its new ISOCELL HP3 sensor will begin later this year. It unveiled the world's first 108-megapixel camera sensor for smartphones back in 2019.

The company announced the launch of the new ISOCELL HP3 sensor via its newsroom. It is claimed to be the first mobile sensor with industry's smallest 0.56-micron pixels. The ISOCELL HP3 is said to have a 12 percent smaller pixel size than the predecessor's 0.64-micron pixels. It packs 200 million pixels in a 1/1.4 optical format with around a 20 percent reduction in camera module surface area. This would allow smartphone companies to keep their devices slim.

With the Super QPD auto-focusing capabilities, all of the ISOCELL HP3 sensor's pixels are equipped with auto-focusing capabilities. According to Samsung, the Super QPD uses a single lens over four-adjacent pixels to detect the phase differences in both horizontal and vertical directions. This provides improved auto focusing for users. As mentioned, the sensor allows users to take videos in 8K at 30fps with minimal loss in the field of view or 4K videos at 120fps.

Samsung has packed the Tetra2pixel technology on the ISOCELL HP3 sensor that allows it to operate as a 1.12-micron pixels or 2.24-micron pixels sized 50-megapixel sensor or 12.5-megapixel pixel sensor for taking better photos under low light conditions.

Further, the ISOCELL HP3 sensor features a Smart-ISO Pro mechanism that helps create more vivid HDR pictures. It offers triple ISO mode — low, mid, and high — for widening the sensor's dynamic range. This technology can express images in over 4 trillion colours (14-bit colour depth). The sensor can switch between Smart-ISO Pro and Staggered HDR as well.

Besides, Samsung confirmed that samples of its ISOCELL HP3 sensor are currently available and the mass production for the new sensor will begin later this year.

The company is expected to pack the new 200-megapixel sensor on the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023. Other companies that are looking to introduce new smartphones with a 200-megapixel camera sensor include Motorola and Xiaomi. The upcoming Motorola Frontier is expected to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, while, Xiaomi is tipped to launch its first 200-megapixel camera phone in the second half of 2022.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung ISOCELL HP3, ISOCELL HP3, 200 Megapixel Camera, Samsung ISOCELL HP1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Another Budget Realme Phone Said to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Samsung ISOCELL HP3 200-Megapixel Image Sensor Unveiled With Super QPD Auto-Focus Technology
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. iPhone 13 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in April 2022: Report
  4. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  7. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Said to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore
  8. Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Appliances
  9. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  10. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Sleep Profile for Premium Users Will Analyse Sleep Patterns With Animal Characters
  2. Realme TechLife Watch R100 With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Here’s All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung ISOCELL HP3 200-Megapixel Image Sensor Unveiled With Super QPD Auto-Focus Technology
  4. Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Another Budget Realme Phone Said to Launch in India Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Prices Tipped, Said to Cost More Than Current Models
  6. WhatsApp Partners With RazorpayX to Power Seamless Cashback Transactions via UPI
  7. Meta Is Expanding Its NFT Testing to Instagram Stories, Reveals Mark Zuckerberg
  8. Coinbase to Draw Curtains on Trader-Friendly Independent Service ‘Pro’
  9. Thor 5? Chris Hemsworth Is Open to a Return, but There’s a Caveat
  10. iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Pack Larger Batteries Than iPhone 13 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.