Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colour, Integrated Storage Options Spotted on Official Site

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is listed to offer 128GB and 256GB storage options.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 July 2022 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: GizNext/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition might offer over 70 combinations

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition might have three frame colour options
  • It was previously expected to offer over 1,000 colour combinations
  • Samsung is set to host Galaxy Unpacked on August 10

Samsung is gearing up to host the Galaxy Unpacked launch event on August 10. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones at this upcoming event. Numerous rumours surrounding the specifications and design of these handsets have surfaced while Samsung continues to keep the information under wraps for now. However, it appears that Samsung has let slip the colour and storage options of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The various colour options and storage configuration choices were initially spotted by Reddit users u/AlexQuakeZ (via 9to5Google) on the Samsung Care+ insurance. We were also able to confirm the existence of these listings. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is listed to offer 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. Recent rumours had suggested that this foldable Samsung smartphone might also have a 512GB storage variant. But, this option is not listed on the insurance site yet.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is listed to come in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold. These options were also depicted in the recently leaked design renders of the handset. The frame colour options, possibly for the Bespoke Edition variant, are also mentioned — Black, Silver, and Gold. Samsung will seemingly offer Green, Navy, Red, Yellow, and White colours for this variant which brings the total number of combinations to over 70.

A recent report suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might offer over 1,000 colour combinations. However, this appears to be not the case now. To recall, Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition last year in October. This variant allows Samsung customers to manually select the colours for the frame, and top and bottom panels from available options.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 10 at 9am ET/ 6:30pm IST. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the event.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Eyes Offer Biomarkers for ADHD and ASD Disorders, Study Reveals

