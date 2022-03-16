Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get One UI 4.1 Update With Google Duo Live Sharing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get One UI 4.1 Update With Google Duo Live Sharing

One UI 4.1 also brings new photo editing tools to Samsung’s latest foldable phones.

By ANI | Updated: 16 March 2022 11:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get One UI 4.1 Update With Google Duo Live Sharing

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have begun receiving the update which comes March security patch

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 update is just under 950MB in size
  • One UI 4.1 update will also arrive at older devices
  • Expert RAW app will be limited to Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 series

South Korean tech giant Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 4.1 update to its older flagship devices.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are first in line to get the new update which brings new photo editing features as well as an overhauled Samsung keyboard with built-in Grammarly support.

Both of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 office units have begun receiving the update which comes in at just under 950MB in size and brings the most recent March security patch.

According to the outlet, the update will also arrive at older devices with the following order: Galaxy S21 series (including FE model), followed by the Galaxy S20 series (including FE models), Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Fold 5G, and Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Flip are next in line followed by the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy S10 series. Select Galaxy A series smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will also get the update soon.

As for the new features, Google Duo Live sharing allows users to share their screen with friends and view photos in the native Samsung Gallery app together while on a call. Samsung Browser and Notes are also supported in the new feature.

The Expert RAW app will be limited to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 series for now while support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in April 2022 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 later in this year.

Expert RAW gives users additional manual controls for photo shooting as well as the ability to edit photos captured in JPG and DNG RAW formats as well as videos, according to GSM Arena. Samsung is also bringing its Object Eraser function with the new update allowing users to remove unwanted objects from their shots. The new update also adds enhanced photo share and quick share options as well as a Grammarly integration to the Samsung keyboard.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Grammarly, Samsung Keyboard, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Duo, One UI 4.1
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get One UI 4.1 Update With Google Duo Live Sharing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  3. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get One UI 4.1 Update With Google Duo Live Sharing
  2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Spotify, Barcelona Sponsorship Deal to Reportedly Fetch EUR 300 Million for the Football Club
  4. New State Mobile v0.9.26 Update to Arrive on March 17; Maintenance Schedule, Changelog Revealed
  5. Zomato, Blinkit Said to Have Reached Merger Agreement in an All-Stock Deal
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Programme Opens in India
  7. Binance Temporarily Suspends Polygon Transactions Citing an Unidentified Network Issue
  8. Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed
  9. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  10. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.