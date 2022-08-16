Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Zlip 4 were recently announced globally and both foldables are also making their way to India with pre-bookings for the same going live today. While pre-booking offers and details were available earlier, the official prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India have also finally been revealed. Alongside, an update for the two smartphones also brings improved battery life, among other changes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in Beige, Greygreen, and Phantom Black colours. The smartphone is available in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 1,54,999 and a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant priced at Rs. 1,64,999. There will also be a 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant that will be exclusive on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores at Rs. 1,84,999. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it is available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours. The smartphone is available in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 89,999 and an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 94,999. The customisable Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that is offered glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs. 97,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-booking details

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables can now be pre-booked in India. As reported earlier, the pre-booking starts at 12:00pm IST on August 16 (Tuesday) and will first be available on Samsung's official website. The smartphones will also be available for pre-bookings across all leading online and offline retail stores as well.

While Samsung only gave out rough details about its pre-booking offers earlier, there's now more details about what customers who pre-book a Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4 smartphone can avail. Customers who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs. 34,999 at Rs. 2,999. Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs. 31,999 at Rs. 2,999. Pre-book customers will also get 1 year Samsung Care Plus worth Rs. 11,999 at Rs. 6,000. Customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, will get Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs. 5,199 free. On purchase of Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, customers will get Slim Clear Cover worth Rs. 2,000 along with Wireless Charger Duo at no extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 get new performance profiles

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones have already received a battery boost of sorts with their new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs, which the brand claims can deliver a 30 percent boost in battery life. But One UI 4.1.1 has also brought along a new battery-boosting performance profile that is said to enhance the battery life of these foldables even further. The news comes as both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-orders go live in India today.

As reported by 9to5Google, the new Performance profile for the foldables can be found deep in the Settings app of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, where users can now choose between two profiles – “Standard and “Light”. The new profiles seem to replace the earlier one which could be found in Settings> Battery and Device Care> Battery> More battery settings> Enhanced processing on the Galaxy Flip 3.

While the “Enhanced processing” mode would speed up the overall processing of the phone (in terms of apps and smoothness), Samsung's description made it clear that it uses more battery life to deliver the same. The new performance profiles found in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 models offer the user a choice between “Standard” processing, which according to Samsung's description is recommended for a balance of performance and battery life, or “Light” where the system prioritises battery life and cooling efficiency over processing speed. Compared to the current models, the new phones basically allow the user to prioritise battery life over performance, versus the previous mode which basically allowed a speed boost with the default set to saving battery life.

It isn't clear as to how much of a difference the two performance profiles make. But a Reddit user Dudi4poLFr put up a thread explaining that there is a noticeable impact between the Standard and Light modes, but also concluded that Light mode cuts down on the high-performance core and Adreno GPU, bringing down power consumption when running benchmarks. The user did conclude that even with Light mode on, “the phone feels snappy and responsive” and that it will only impact games and demanding 3D applications.

