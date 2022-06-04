Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 firmware development has begun, a report has claimed. Both the foldable smartphones from Samsung are expected to hit the market in the coming months. The development comes at a time when the rumour mill is churning out information regarding the hardware and design of the smartphones from all quarters. In a recent report, it was claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a less noticeable foldable display crease.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. They have firmware F936NKSU0AVF2 and F721NKSU0AVF2, respectively. A firmware is a set of instructions that define basic level functions of a system such as loading an operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 design, specifications

The latest development follows a slew of reports that delve out information about both phones' hardware and design. As per a tweet by tipster Ice universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone will have a less shallow display crease as compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 handset.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is reported to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside, and a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED outer display. It could be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is claimed to sport a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel sensors, and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 10W wireless charging support. It is expected to run on Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 design, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to come with a 7.6-inch QXGA AMOLED internal display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB and 16GB RAM options as well as 256GB and 512GB storage versions. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup, and an under-display camera. The phone is also said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box, with One UI on top. A recent report said that Samsung has started the mass production of parts for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.