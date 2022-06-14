Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in August last year and is claimed to outlast 2,00,000 folds or around five years of use if folded and unfolded 100 times a day. In a new video, a YouTuber stresses the durability of the foldable phone by putting it through the folding test and a couple of drops where it has proved to be durable. These test rounds show how resistive the handset is from regular drops and how well it handles dust and water. The folding test video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 testifies that the phone managed to reach more than 4,18,000 folds and unfolds before refusing to stay closed or fully open. The hinge remains unfazed, closing and opening the phone effortlessly.

Polish YouTuber Mrkeybrd has released a 12-minute video on YouTube that covers multiple test rounds to rigorously examine the durability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The folding test which started on June 8 and ended on June 13 was livestreamed. During the test, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was folded 4,18,503 times before it failed to stay open or closed. Even though, the display seemed unaffected. This number is more than double of the 2,00,000 folds claimed by Samsung.

Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 's durability test

Apart from the hinge, the durability of the display was also tested. The YouTuber dropped the phone multiple times on a concrete surface and the fingerprint scanner continues to work seamlessly even after several scratches. From the fifteenth drop, the foldable device started showing issues with a visible mark on the hinge.

According to the YouTuber, the phone was also subjected to a water test to see how well Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could work with moisture. The phone is IPX8 rated for water resistance and is made of Samsung's Armor Aluminum. On a whole, last year's foldable phone performs well in the durability test.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was unveiled in India in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model was launched for Rs. 88,999. The Flip 3 model comes in Phantom Black and Cream colours.