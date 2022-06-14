Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, Outlasts Over 418,000 Folds

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rated by the company to outlast 200,000 folds.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 June 2022 19:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, Outlasts Over 418,000 Folds

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is IPX8 water-resistant

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was unveiled in August last year
  • The display of Galaxy Z Flip 3 seemed unaffected after multiple drops
  • It is made up of Armor Aluminum

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in August last year and is claimed to outlast 2,00,000 folds or around five years of use if folded and unfolded 100 times a day. In a new video, a YouTuber stresses the durability of the foldable phone by putting it through the folding test and a couple of drops where it has proved to be durable. These test rounds show how resistive the handset is from regular drops and how well it handles dust and water. The folding test video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 testifies that the phone managed to reach more than 4,18,000 folds and unfolds before refusing to stay closed or fully open. The hinge remains unfazed, closing and opening the phone effortlessly.

Polish YouTuber Mrkeybrd has released a 12-minute video on YouTube that covers multiple test rounds to rigorously examine the durability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The folding test which started on June 8 and ended on June 13 was livestreamed. During the test, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was folded 4,18,503 times before it failed to stay open or closed. Even though, the display seemed unaffected. This number is more than double of the 2,00,000 folds claimed by Samsung.

Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 's durability test

Apart from the hinge, the durability of the display was also tested. The YouTuber dropped the phone multiple times on a concrete surface and the fingerprint scanner continues to work seamlessly even after several scratches. From the fifteenth drop, the foldable device started showing issues with a visible mark on the hinge.

According to the YouTuber, the phone was also subjected to a water test to see how well Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could work with moisture. The phone is IPX8 rated for water resistance and is made of Samsung's Armor Aluminum. On a whole, last year's foldable phone performs well in the durability test.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was unveiled in India in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model was launched for Rs. 88,999. The Flip 3 model comes in Phantom Black and Cream colours.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon Variant, Galaxy Note 20 Receive June 2022 Security Patch: Report

