Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro was unveiled by the South Korean tech giant on Monday. It is said to be the first rugged smartphone with 5G compatibility, as per Samsung. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen. It offers 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of additional storage through microSD. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro package from Samsung will come along a USB-C cable and no charger. The smartphone will feature dual camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro availability

Samsung has not yet disclosed any information on the pricing of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro. However, it has revealed that the smartphone will be available in selects markets of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East starting in July. It was earlier reported that the smartphone will launch on July 13.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro specifications

Samsung unveiled its latest offering, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, in an official announcement on Wednesday. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as its primary display, shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass, Victus+. It comes with the IP68 water and dust resistant certification. The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro weighs 235 grams and has reported dimensions of 168.8mmx79.9mmx9.9mm.

The smartphone from Samsung comes packed with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, as was tipped earlier, along with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage through microSD. As reported earlier, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy XCover6 Pro will pack a 4,050 mAh battery.

The design specification of the smartphone were tipped earlier, revealing the Galaxy XCover6 Pro featuring power and volume buttons on the right side, while the SIM tray could be located on the left side, surrounded by a red border. The smartphone is also said to come with an optional microSD card, offering an expandable storage. According to Samsung, the handset is the first device in the XCover series to support 5G networking. Other connectivity options include support for Wi-Fi 6E.

Talking about the photos and video, the smartphone offers dual camera set up, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. In the front, Galaxy XCover6 Pro provides a 13-megapixel selfie camera hidden in a water-drop notch up front. On software front, the phone packs OneUI placed on top of Android 12.

In early June, the smartphone was also reported to have visited the FFC website, and was said to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro which came out in 2020.