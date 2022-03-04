Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Are Difficult to Repair: iFixit

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 smartphones are difficult to repair due to the use of a very strong adhesive and their not-so-DIY-friendly design, as per a video by iFixit. The gadget-repair site says both Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra get a score of 3 out of 10 on its repairability scale. The Samsung Galaxy 22 series was launched in February with premium features including a 108-megapixel primary camera and an inbuilt S Pen like the Galaxy Note series.

In Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 smartphones teardown video, iFixit says that disassembling the Galaxy S Line hasn't changed much. It highlights that the only upside of these smartphones are the standard Phillips screws, which lets one remove the components for a quick disassembly.

As per iFixit, the use of a very strong adhesive makes it difficult for battery replacement as well as screen repairs because they require extra energy to pull these things out of the phones' shell. Folks at iFixt say that the phones are also not DIY-friendly because Samsung has not provided a free public service manual for either device (at the time of shoting the video).

A few takeaways from the teardown video include the presence of an extra connector for the S Pen and “an extremely hefty extra camera” on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone gets a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and another 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support. Apparently, the vanilla Galaxy S22's triple rear camera setup did not prove to be much hindrance in the disassembly process.

The Galaxy S22 series phones also have a built-in linear vibrator in the speakers situated in the lower part of the phones. iFixt draws comparison with the iPhone saying that Samsung is chasing Apple in terms of providing a robust Taptic-Engine-like feedback without sacrificing much space. The Samsung phones also come with a lot of graphite, and a tough adhesive below the display. There is also a new 0.4mm stainless steel vapor chamber cooling system to transfer and disperse heat from the SoCs. iFixit advises that a few millimetre thicker phone could help get more room for heat dissipation.