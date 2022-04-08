Technology News
loading

Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22

At the heart of complaints is Samsung's Game Optimising Service (GOS).

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2022 17:57 IST
Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was released in February 2022

Highlights
  • The controversy represents a blow to Samsung's reputation
  • GOS automatically limits handset performance
  • The S22 series hit sales of 1 million handsets in South Korea

Samsung Electronics' flagship Galaxy S22 smartphone has taken a battering from reports of hobbled performance and has seen carriers half its price at home in South Korea just weeks since its launch, hurting its image as an iPhone rival.

Consumers have complained - and even filed a class-action lawsuit - about the handset maker advertising what it called its most powerful smartphone yet with scant detail about performance management software that they say drastically slows the premium device when using processor-intensive applications.

Such are the complaints that the Korea Fair Trade Commission last month began investigating the world's biggest phone vendor.

The controversy represents a blow to Samsung's reputation for high-end handsets - and potentially its finances - as it tries to make up for two years of premium sales that missed analyst estimates and reverse a decline in market share.

"The dispute will inevitably be a big hit to Samsung's credibility," said analyst Lee Seung-woo at Eugene Investment & Securities.

At the heart of complaints is Samsung's Game Optimising Service (GOS) which manages device performance during gaming to prevent overheating and preserve battery life. The manufacturer introduced the software in 2016, just months before it pulled its premium Galaxy Note 7 following a series of battery fires.

GOS automatically limits handset performance during gaming but also during use of other processor-intensive applications, said Geekbench, a widely used performance scorer, which found the software slowed the S22's processor by as much as 46 percent.

The extent to which GOS slows the S22, lack of details about the software in marketing materials, and the inability to disable it set social media alight.

"This is an unprecedented, crazy issue that can't be excused in any way," ITSub, a YouTuber with 2.1 million subscribers who specialises in gadgets, said in a YouTube post.

Samsung said it issued an update to allow users to disable the software with no risk to safety. It also said it would continue to invest to innovate in both hardware and software.

Price drop

The S22 series hit sales of 1 million handsets in South Korea within six weeks of release, reaching the mark two weeks faster than its predecessor, Samsung said.

"The intentional performance downgrade surely had a negative effect, but its actual impact on Samsung's sales seems limited. Data shows that sales are not much affected," said analyst Kim Ji-san at Kiwoom Securities.

Still, South Korea's three major telecom providers have nearly doubled subsidies for the S22, pushing its price as low as KRW 5,49,000 (roughly Rs. 33,880) from a launch of KRW 9,99,000 (roughly Rs. 61,650). Apple's iPhone 13, released in October, starts at KRW 1,090,000 (roughly Rs. 67,270) with carriers offering smaller subsidies of around KRW 150,000 (roughly Rs. 9,260).

"When subsidies go up simultaneously at all three telcos, it's typically the manufacturer making up the contributions," said an official at carrier LG Uplus, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Samsung's 2021 market share in devices over $400 (roughly Rs. 33,340) shrank 3 percentage points to 17 percent from a year prior, while Apple's rose 5 percentage points to 60 percent, showed data from market researcher Counterpoint. The data also showed sales of both the S20 and S21 fell short of the S series' first-year norm of 30 million units.

Early shipments of the S22, launched late February, indicate Samsung will move over 6 million handsets by March-end, broadly in line with expectations, said Counterpoint Associate Director Sujeong Lim.

Still, Lee at Eugene Investment & Securities, expects the GOS furore to combine with increased component costs to leave April-June operating profit at Samsung's mobile arm at KRW 3 trillion (roughly Rs. 18,510 crore), down from a previous forecast of KRW 3.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 20,980 crore).

Samsung on Thursday said it expects to report an estimated 50 percent jump in overall January-March operating profit on April 28, as demand for its memory chips remained solid.

Speed limit

Teardowns of the lowest-priced S22 showed the handset lacked a cooling component called a vapour chamber, implying increased reliance on software to manage overheating, reviewers said.

Analysts said the lean toward software solutions stems from a renewed policy to cut costs - a strategy they said erodes a reputation as an innovator based on hardware strength.

Lee said Samsung "is putting too much emphasis on cutting costs, which led to this unfortunate case."

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Han Jong-hee at an annual shareholders meeting last month said he "will not compromise quality to cut expenses, and will continue to introduce products that put utmost priority on first-rate product experience and quality."

At least 1,885 consumers are not convinced, having filed a class-action lawsuit arguing Samsung's marketing inflates the S22's performance.

"If Porsche has a speed limit of 100 kilometres (62 miles) per hour, would you still buy it?" said Kim Hoon-chan, the lawyer representing the consumers, adding that some 1,500 people have joined to file a second class-action suit.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy S22, Game Optimising Service, GOS
Techie Takes Zomato Delivery Job to Understand Problems of Gig Workers: Here's What He Learnt
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Launch Date Set for April 12, Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  3. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  5. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  6. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Remote Work Revolution’: Coinbase Pitches Flexibility, Inclusivity to Get Indian Software Talent Onboard
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India
  3. Google Removes 6 Apps Posing as Antivirus Apps, Used to Infect Phones With Sharkbot Malware
  4. Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch With Special Design, Features Launched
  6. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  8. Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre
  9. CBDC Launch Needs a Nuanced, Calibrated Approach: RBI Deputy Governor
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Launch Date Set for April 12, Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.