Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which includes Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and the vanilla Galaxy S22 smartphones, does not offer a microSD card slot to expand the onboard storage. The phones have been offered in multiple storage variants that go up to 1TB for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra model. Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 smartphones, however, are offered with up to 256GB storage options. Additionally, the smartphones also do not have a 3.5mm port for headphones, which Samsung removed way back in the Galaxy S20 series of handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 phones did not have the expandable storage option as well.

Samsung neither explicitly mentioned about the expandable storage in the specifications sheet of the Galaxy S22 smartphones it sent to us nor did it give any information on the one available on its website.

The South Korean company, however, is offering six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage to those who purchase the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. This claim becomes even stronger when you find the mention of expandable storage support in the Galaxy Tab S8 series which was launched alongside the Galaxy S22 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra storage options

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ have been launched in 8GB RAM +128GB storage, and 8GB + 256GB options. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB options.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is offering a 1TB storage option for the Galaxy S22 Ultra through its online store. It does not show up in the specification sheet mentioned above. Those who wish to purchase the phone can pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of phones in India for Rs. 1,999 till 11:59pm on February 21.

