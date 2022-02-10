Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Doesn’t Offer Expandable Storage, Headphones Jack

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Doesn’t Offer Expandable Storage, Headphones Jack

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is offered with up to 1TB storage option.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 February 2022 13:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Doesn’t Offer Expandable Storage, Headphones Jack

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with up to 12GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung doesn’t mention expandable storage in specification sheet
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series are available for pre-reservation in India
  • Samsung also launched Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which includes Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and the vanilla Galaxy S22 smartphones, does not offer a microSD card slot to expand the onboard storage. The phones have been offered in multiple storage variants that go up to 1TB for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra model. Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 smartphones, however, are offered with up to 256GB storage options. Additionally, the smartphones also do not have a 3.5mm port for headphones, which Samsung removed way back in the Galaxy S20 series of handsets.

The recently-launched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 do not have a microSD slot, which means those who have a lot of data in their old phones and are looking to switch to the new Samsung handsets will have to purchase a model that has larger storage capacity. They may have to purchase cloud storage to store their data. Samsung Galaxy S21 phones did not have the expandable storage option as well.

Samsung neither explicitly mentioned about the expandable storage in the specifications sheet of the Galaxy S22 smartphones it sent to us nor did it give any information on the one available on its website.

The South Korean company, however, is offering six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage to those who purchase the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. This claim becomes even stronger when you find the mention of expandable storage support in the Galaxy Tab S8 series which was launched alongside the Galaxy S22 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra storage options

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ have been launched in 8GB RAM +128GB storage, and 8GB + 256GB options. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB options.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is offering a 1TB storage option for the Galaxy S22 Ultra through its online store. It does not show up in the specification sheet mentioned above. Those who wish to purchase the phone can pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of phones in India for Rs. 1,999 till 11:59pm on February 21.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Drone Import Banned in India, Government Provides Certain Exceptions

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Doesn’t Offer Expandable Storage, Headphones Jack
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.