Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available in a new colour variant — Pink Gold. The flagship smartphone from Samsung was launched only a few months ago in three colour different colour options. The smartphone is powered by 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes in two storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Samsung Galaxy S22 houses a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will now be available for purchase in the Pink Gold colour variant. The handset was available only in three colour variants until now — Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours. The new Pink Gold shade can be bought from leading retail outlets as well as from the online store of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold will only be available in the 8GB + 128GB storage option and is priced at 72,999, same as that of the other colour variants with the same storage option. The Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours option of the smartphone were launched in February are also available in the 8GB + 256GB storage model and come with a price tag of Rs. 76,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The handset comes with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that supports a variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel. The flagship phone from Samsung is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard.

For optics, the Galaxy S22 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S22 features a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyro, hall, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with an IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build.

Samsung Galaxy S22 houses a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone also has Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices that have wireless charging support.