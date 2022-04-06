Samsung Galaxy S22 FE — the purported successor to the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone — could sport a MediaTek chipset under the hood, according to a new report. The company's Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to succeed the recently launched Galaxy S22 series, could also be equipped with MediaTek chips in some regions. The Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone series was launched in India on February 17 and the company's flagship handsets are equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the country.

According to a report by Business Korea, Samsung could equip the rumoured Galaxy S22 FE smartphone and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series with MediaTek processors. The South Korean manufacturer may use chips from the company on about half of the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 handsets sold in Asia — these are expected to debut in the second half of 2022, according to the report. Samsung is yet to reveal any plans to launch upcoming S-series smartphones or their specifications.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 smartphones could be the first flagship grade handsets from Samsung with MediaTek chipsets under the hood — the company typically uses Snapdragon or Exynos chips for its high-end models. Samsung has already introduced MediaTek chips as part of its more affordable A-series, F-series, and M-series smartphone lineups. Recently, MediaTek overtook Qualcomm as the largest supplier of semiconductor chipsets for Android phones in the US, according to a report by IDC.

On February 27, Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series in India, comprised of the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India, and the company's Exynos 2200 SoC in other regions. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G that made its debut in India on January 10 is equipped with an Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood.