Samsung has just launched a new colour option for the Galaxy S22 called Bora Purple. This new trim is currently only available for the Galaxy S22 and not the Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 was already available in a Violet shade with a contrasting colour for its camera module, but the Bora Purple colour looks like a deeper shade of purple and this same shade is used for the camera module too. As of now, there's no telling if this colour will make its way to India. Samsung says that the new colour will go on sale starting August 10 in select markets.

The new Bora Purple shade for the Samsung Galaxy S22 is not an online-exclusive colour, the way the violet shade is. The word “Bora” is Korean for purple and according to Samsung, the new shade is designed to “evoke joy, spark creativity and embrace individuality.”

Rumours about this new shade had leaked earlier this month where it was believed that the entire S22 series would be getting it, but as it turns out, it's only for the regular Galaxy S22 model. Samsung has dabbled with various shades of purple in the past. We've had a Lilac Purple Galaxy S9 and a Lavender Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are available in India in Green, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Pink Gold. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours. The previous rumour suggested that other Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might also receive the Bora Purple colour, but Samsung hasn't officially confirmed anything yet. Since we don't even have the violet colour for the Galaxy S22 in India, there is a possibility of Samsung launching the Bora Purple variant here.