Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G With RAM Plus, Auto Data Switching Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M13 price starts at Rs. 11,999 and Galaxy M13 5G comes with a starting price of Rs. 13,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 July 2022 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M13 series comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 packs an Exynos 850 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes the Dimensity 700 SoC
  • They both have 50-megapixel main cameras

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 smartphones were launched in India on Thursday. Both the smartphones come with Samsung's RAM Plus feature, which is nothing but the South Korean company's version of extended RAM feature that borrows some storage and uses it as memory for better smartphone performance. The 5G variant gets a 5,000mAh battery and the 4G model packs a 6,000mAh battery. They both come with Auto Data Switching technology that allows making or receiving calls using the data of the secondary SIM when the primary SIM is in a no-network area.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 price, availability

The Galaxy M13 5G price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The Galaxy M13 price in India is Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Galaxy M13 5G and the Galaxy M13 will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail stores starting July 23 in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colour options. Samsung is offering a special launch offer of Rs. 1,000 instant discount to ICICI Bank card users.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy M13 5G runs Android 12.0-based One UI 4 and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers 400 nits brightness and gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended to up to 12GB with Samsung RAM Plus feature.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M13 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M13 5G comes with up to 128GB inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, 5G (11 5G bands), and USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It comes with the Samsung Knox security suite. The phone measures 164.5xx76.5x8.8mm and weighs 195g.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy M13 runs Android 12.0-based One UI 4 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display. The display offers 480 nits brightness and gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended to up to 12GB with Samsung RAM Plus feature.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M13 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. There is a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M13 comes with up to 128GB inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and comes with the Samsung Knox security suite. The phone measures 165.4x76.9x9.3mm and weighs 207g.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
