Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Price Tipped, Official Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G India pricing has been tipped to start at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 12 July 2022 13:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Price Tipped, Official Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ TechYorker

The tipster also shared alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Highlights
  • Samsung handsets will be available for purchase through Amazon
  • Galaxy M13 4G was launched in South Korea in May this year
  • The smartphones are said to feature three colour options

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G will launch in India on July 14 via Amazon. According to a tipster, the two budget Galaxy handsets will feature three colour options and two storage variants. The pricing and specifications of the smartphones have also been tipped online. Galaxy M13 5G is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and feature a 6.5-inch LCD display. The 4G model of the smartphone with Exynos 850 SoC and a 6.6-inch LCD display was unveiled earlier this year.

Tipster Paras Guglani, in collaboration with TechYorker, has tipped the price, expected specifications, and alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G.

samsung galaxy m13 5g renders india passionategeekz techyorker Samsung Galaxy M13

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ TechYorker

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G price, availability (rumoured)

Both the smartphones will launch in India on July 14, as confirmed earlier. The handsets are expected to go live for sale via Amazon on July 23. According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is said to be available in Brown, Light Green, and Dark Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M13 5G is said to be priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 5G variant is expected to come in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications (rumoured)

The upcoming Galaxy M13 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is said to get a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel secondary lens on the back. At the front, it may feature a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and pack a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is said to run on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications

The Galaxy M13 was launched in May this year. We can expect the same specifications to be available for India. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with full-HD+ resolution. It gets a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC and runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
