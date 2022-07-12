Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Said to Launch in India on July 14; Price, Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expected to be priced in India at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 12 July 2022 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ TechYorker

The tipster also shared alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to sell the handsets through Amazon
  • Galaxy M13 was launched in May this year
  • The smartphones are said to feature three colour options

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G are reportedly going to launch in India on July 14 via Amazon. According to a tipster, the two budget Galaxy handsets will feature three colour options and two storage variants. The pricing and specifications of the smartphones have also been tipped online. Galaxy M13 5G is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and can feature a 6.5-inch LCD display. The 4G model of the smartphone has already been unveiled with Exyns 850 SoC and a 6.6-inch LCD display.

Tipster Paras Guglani, in collaboration with TechYorker, has shared online the launch date, price, specifications, and alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G.

samsung galaxy m13 5g renders india passionategeekz techyorker Samsung Galaxy M13

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ TechYorker

 

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G price, availability (rumoured)

Both the smartphones have been tipped to launch in India on July 14. The handsets are expected to go live for sale via Amazon on July 23. The Samsung Galaxy M13 is expected to be priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone can feature Brown, Light Green, and Dark Blue colour options. On the other hand, Galaxy M13 5G is said to be priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 5G variant will be offered in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications (rumoured)

The upcoming Galaxy M13 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The Samsung smartphone is said to get a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel secondary lens on the back. At the front, it can feature a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and pack a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is said to run on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications

The Galaxy M13 was launched in May this year. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with full-HD+ resolution. It gets a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC and runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy M13 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications
James Webb: 5 Points On What New Telescope Aims To Achieve

