Samsung Galaxy M04 With Android 12, 3GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M04 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing some of the key specifications of the smartphone. The smartphone from Samsung has been spotted with the model number SM-M045F. The Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone will come with Android 12, an octa-core SoC and 3GB of RAM. The handset has the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, which leads to the thought that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. However, the model number does not confirm if the smartphone will come in the market as the Samsung Galaxy M04.

A smartphone from Samsung was recently found listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number SM-M045F. This smartphone is allegedly supposed to be the Samsung Galaxy M04. The handset, listed on the benchmarking website, runs Android 12 and offers 3GB of RAM. Moreover, the chipset of the handset has been listed as “ARM MT6765V/WB”.

The Geekbench listing also shows the motherboard of the Samsung Galaxy M04 as “m04”. In addition to this, the smartphone is also mentioned to have the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Hence, it can be believed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It also indicates that the phone will lack the 5G connectivity option.

Besides this, the benchmarking website also reveals that the maximum clock speed of this octa-core processor will be 2.3GHz. Samsung SM-M045F has scored 86 points on the single-core performance and 4233 points on the multi-core performance. Further details about the pricing and more specifications of the smartphone are not known yet.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently released Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 smartphones in India. Both the smartphones come with Samsung's RAM Plus feature. While Galaxy M13 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy M13 4G variant packs a 6,000mAh battery. Both the smartphones will be available to purchase on Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail stores starting July 23.

