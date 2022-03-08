Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: The Game Changer ‘Frevolutionary’ Phone for India’s Gen Z

Are you looking for the perfect all-rounder smartphone priced under Rs. 15,000? Samsung is putting an end to your search with the launch of its Frevolutionary new Galaxy F23 5G. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G not only delivers on superior experience but also brings a number of first-ever features to the Galaxy F series in India.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes loaded with several Frevolutionary new features that help you do more, faster. It has the first-ever Snapdragon 750G SoC, the first-ever 120Hz Gorilla Glass 5 display, the first-ever Voice Focus feature, the first-ever Power Cool Tech, the first-ever RAM plus, the first-ever 50-megapixel triple rear camera with 123 deg wide lens, and many more pathbreaking features in the Galaxy F series.

Let's take a look at some of the Frevolutionary features of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G:

A Frevolution in smartphone performance with Snapdragon 750G SoC



Samsung's new Galaxy F23 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. The chipset brings enhanced on-device AI features and delivers a powerful performance so that you can get everything done without any lag. Snapdragon 750G also enables HDR gaming so that you can enjoy playing your favourite games for hours, in full detail. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G packs more than enough power to be your daily driver for everything from work to play.

Frevolutionary RAM Plus feature to give a boost to the performance



Samsung has added the new RAM Plus feature in the Galaxy F23 5G for better multitasking and performance. We all tend to keep apps in the smartphones open and running all the time, that is where the RAM Plus feature takes care of your needs by simply offering additional RAM from the internal storage. So in case you get a 6GB RAM variant, you can easily expand the RAM up to 12GB and enjoy improved performance and lag-free multitasking. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be the first-ever phone in its series to come with this Frevolutionary feature.

Frevolutionary Power Cool Technology to keep your phone cool



If your phone gets too hot while intense gaming or multitasking, it can experience problems like battery drain or possibly a forced shutdown. Well, with the new Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in your hands, you will never have to worry about any heating issues as the new Power Cool Technology by Samsung will dissipate the heat generated and keep your phone's temperature cool at all times. So now you can watch more and play more for long hours without the fear of overheating your phone.

Frevolutionary Voice Focus for complete voice clarity



The Samsung Voice Focus feature offers the clearest voice even in the noisiest environments. It doesn't matter if you are out in the market buying groceries or partying in a club, the Voice Focus feature will cut all the background noise for you so that the receiver hears only your voice, giving both a sound call experience without any unwanted interruptions. Not only this, it also enhances the voice of the receiver and delivers louder voice to the receiver. Now you know how important a feature it is to have on your phone.

Frevolutionary display for an smoother experience



Samsung Galaxy F23 5G features a first ever 120Hz refresh rate that enables stutter free motion and transitions while scrolling and watching fast paced action scenes and gaming. The 16.72cm (6.6”) FHD+ Infinity-U Display designed with tough, drop-resistant Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The large screen makes it easier to read, play games and offers a cinematic viewing experience while watching your favourite movies and TV series, along with vivid picture quality and an amazing audio experience.

Frevolutionary Auto Data Switch to help you stay connected even in no network area



Ever been in a situation where you desperately needed wireless connectivity but your network lets you down? Samsung Galaxy F23 5G's first-ever Auto Data Switching is here to save the day. The feature lets you make and receive phone calls or use mobile data from your secondary SIM even when your primary SIM connection is out of network coverage. With the new Samsung Galaxy F23 5G you can stay connected with your loved ones no matter where you go.

Frevolutionary 50-megapixel triple camera with Single Take



Gen Z loves to capture stunning photos & videos, to rule the social media and they want go viral with their content. Samsung has been carefully observing what Gen Z wants in their phones and has put in the exact features that will make them Join this Frevolution.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G houses a first ever triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera that will help you capture bright and sharp photos. Along with this it has an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera that can capture a 123-degrees field of view so that you can take impressive shots with a bigger frame. Below the main camera is a 2MP macro lens that will help you take detailed and close-up pictures of objects that will take your breath away.

Single Take is an amazing feature that lets you capture up to 10 different outputs with the tap of a button. Single Take works like magic when you're trying to capture a special moment. You end up with a combination of photos and small videos from which you can choose the one that's perfect for you.

Frevolutionary 5000 mAh Battery and 25W charging support



Nobody likes having battery issues with their phones, especially Gen Z who are always on the go. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery so you can do everything you love, without worrying about losing power. Be it those important emails or binge-watching sessions on your time off, Galaxy F23 5G just keeps going. The battery supports 25W fast charging, which is a cherry on the top as it will help you save extra minutes while your phone powers up faster.

Frevolutionary design with premium smartphone vibes



Samsung Galaxy F23 5G offers a premium design that allows you to flaunt the device in front of your friends and even brag about it. The phone has a stylish and premium design, making it extremely comfortable to carry around and super easy to hold in your hands. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be available in two colour options – Aqua Blue and Forest green.



Frevolutionary experience with One UI 4.1

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G offers a fluid smartphone experience powered by One UI 4.1. The software makes efficient use of the smartphone's hardware capabilities to help you get things done flawlessly. One UI 4.1 comes with a bunch of productivity-focused features that you've always wanted.



Smart Capture can understand your notifications, and offer easy action suggestions. Input Suggestion helps you effortlessly fill information from one app to another, helping you get more done in less time. Samsung Search in One UI 4.1 offers accurate and smarter search results so that you can quickly locate something on your smartphone. You can also combine emojis, animate them, and share with your friends to express yourself better. Grammarly Correction helps you avoid typos in those important emails and communication.

Frevolutionary Security

The Galaxy F23 is secured by Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform, to safeguard personal information and data in real-time. With a view to protect consumer privacy, the devices comes with Alt Z feature by which users can effortlessly switch between their public and private modes with just a double click of the side button.

A Frevolution in pricing

Packed with so many first ever features in the Galaxy F series, the Samsung Galaxy F23 is truly a game-changer for India's Gen Z. Prices for Samsung's Galaxy F23 5G start at Rs. 14,999 (introductory price) in India. Sales start at 12 noon from March 16 on Flipkart and Samsung online store. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail Rs. 1,000 worth of instant discount while buying the Galaxy S23 5G.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.