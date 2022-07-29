Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Earlybird To Go Service Lets Users Use Galaxy Products for 3 Days Before Others

Samsung’s Galaxy Earlybird To Go Service Lets Users Use Galaxy Products for 3 Days Before Others

Samsung is allowing users to win an opportunity to try out Galaxy products for three days before everyone else.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 29 July 2022 20:11 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy Earlybird To Go Service Lets Users Use Galaxy Products for 3 Days Before Others

Samsung will allow 1,800 people to experience new Galaxy products in South Korea

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to launch multiple products at Galaxy Unpacked 2022
  • Winners under this service will be selected via a lottery system
  • This service is currently available in South Korea only

Samsung has announced a Galaxy Earlybird To Go service in South Korea. Under this program, consumers can apply and try out new Galaxy and wearable products before others. Samsung is asking users to submit stories on how they would like to experience the new Galaxy products either alone or with others. Samsung is asking users to send their stories out of which the winner would be selected via a lottery system. Winners will get to experience Galaxy devices ahead of others.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Under the ‘Galaxy Earlybird To Go' service, users will get an opportunity to experience these products before everyone else. Samsung is running this ‘Galaxy Earlybird To Go' service only In South Korea at the moment.

Samsung will be accepting entries from 28th July to 3rd August and will be declaring winners on 8th August 2022. Samsung has announced that 1,800 people will be selected via a lottery system and products will be served on a first-come, first serve basis. Samsung will also run the program from 4th August to 10th August, and then from 11th August to 17th August.

These products are randomly assigned and users cannot change these products. Winners will be required to collect products from select locations. After collection, these products can be used by the winners individually or with friends and family. Samsung will be providing these products for three days after which the products need to be returned back to Samsung.

Samsung mentions that users will be responsible for any damage or loss of product during this service experience, Samsung has also stated that there may be functional restrictions on the device once the return period is over.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Earlybird To Go, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Aditya Shenoy
Aditya Shenoy
Aditya Shenoy reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Razr 2022 Primary Display First Look Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch
Ola, Uber in Merger Talks: Reports

Related Stories

Samsung’s Galaxy Earlybird To Go Service Lets Users Use Galaxy Products for 3 Days Before Others
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Over Data Sharing Concerns in China
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Display Launched: All Details
  4. Ola, Uber in Merger Talks: Reports
  5. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams 
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  8. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  9. Moto G32 Render Leak Tips 4 Colour Variants
  10. OnePlus Ace Pro to Feature Eight-Channel Vapour Cooling Chamber: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola, Uber in Merger Talks: Reports
  2. Samsung’s Galaxy Earlybird To Go Service Lets Users Use Galaxy Products for 3 Days Before Others
  3. Outer Wilds Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in September
  4. Motorola Razr 2022 Primary Display First Look Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Binance Partners With SS Lazio to Debut NFT Ticketing After UEFA Champions League Final Debacle
  6. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Timeline Tipped, May Pack Kirin 9000S SoC
  7. Ptron Tangent Duo Neckband Earphones With Upto 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. Samsung Patents Display Technology With Simultaneous Different Refresh Rates Across Multiple Areas
  9. Pebble Orion, Spectra Smartwatches with SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  10. The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.