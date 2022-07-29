Samsung has announced a Galaxy Earlybird To Go service in South Korea. Under this program, consumers can apply and try out new Galaxy and wearable products before others. Samsung is asking users to submit stories on how they would like to experience the new Galaxy products either alone or with others. Samsung is asking users to send their stories out of which the winner would be selected via a lottery system. Winners will get to experience Galaxy devices ahead of others.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Under the ‘Galaxy Earlybird To Go' service, users will get an opportunity to experience these products before everyone else. Samsung is running this ‘Galaxy Earlybird To Go' service only In South Korea at the moment.

Samsung will be accepting entries from 28th July to 3rd August and will be declaring winners on 8th August 2022. Samsung has announced that 1,800 people will be selected via a lottery system and products will be served on a first-come, first serve basis. Samsung will also run the program from 4th August to 10th August, and then from 11th August to 17th August.

These products are randomly assigned and users cannot change these products. Winners will be required to collect products from select locations. After collection, these products can be used by the winners individually or with friends and family. Samsung will be providing these products for three days after which the products need to be returned back to Samsung.

Samsung mentions that users will be responsible for any damage or loss of product during this service experience, Samsung has also stated that there may be functional restrictions on the device once the return period is over.

