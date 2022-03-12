Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March 17, New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones Expected

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A23 5G.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 March 2022 18:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March 17, New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones Expected

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is said to get a flat display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked could be a virtual event
  • Galaxy A-series smartphones said to get quad rear cameras
  • All four smartphones to reportedly pack 5,000mAh batteries

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked date has been tipped. The upcoming launch event is said to be held next week, on March 17. As per tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the launch will be livestreamed via Samsung's official website. The South Korean tech giant will reportedly launch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G at the event scheduled for next week. Last month, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series were launched at the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022.

As per Blass, Samsung will host its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17. As per the image shared by Blass, Samsung will launch Galaxy A-series smartphones at the event. However, Samsung hasn't made an official announcement yet. Blass' tip appears to line up with the timeline of 2021's Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event that saw the launch of Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 on March 17, 2021.

It remains to be seen which handsets will break cover next week. It is being speculated that Samsung is developing four new Galaxy A-series smartphones — Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

As per previous reports, Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are said to run Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy A53 5G is said to get a 6.52-inch AMOLED display. Both are said to get 120Hz refresh rate displays. While Galaxy A73 5G is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, Galaxy A53 5G will reportedly get an Exynos 1200 SoC.

For optics, both Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are said to feature quad rear cameras. The Galaxy A73 5G is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. Both are said to pack 5,000mAh batteries with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 5G specifications (expected)

Unlike the other two expected Galaxy A-series smartphones, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G are said to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The former will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display while the latter will reportedly get a 6.6-inch IPS display. Both are said to get 90Hz refresh rate displays. Galaxy A33 5G will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, while Galaxy A23 5G is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

On the camera front, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G will reportedly get quad rear cameras. The former is said to get a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, along with 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A23 5G is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Both are said to pack 5,000mAh batteries with 15W charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Comment
 
 

