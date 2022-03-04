Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked launch event is tipped to be just around the corner, where the South Korea tech giant is expected to unveil its upcoming midrange phones, as part of the Galaxy A-series portfolio. The company released its Galaxy S22 series, smartphones comprising Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series, at the Galaxy Unpacked launch event last month. Now, the company is reportedly planning a Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event for March, which could see the debut of smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G.

The company is tipped to have scheduled a Galaxy Awesome Unpacked launch event in March, according to tipster TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog). Samsung is yet to officially announce its plans to host an event to launch its rumoured A-series handsets. However, the claim appears to match the timeline for Samsung's last launch event for A-series phones in 2021. Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones at the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17, 2021.

It is currently unknown which models will be launched at the rumoured event. Samsung is said to be working on four new A-Series handsets — Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

According to previous reports, both Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G may run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, with the company's One UI 4 skin running on top. The Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are tipped to sport 6.7-inch and 6.52-inch AMOLED displays, respectively, with 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is said to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, while a Geekbench listing suggests that the Galaxy A53 5G will be powered by an Exynos 1200 SoC.

On the camera front, both Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones are tipped to launch with quad rear camera setups. The Galaxy A73 5G is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and two 5-megapixel cameras. The smartphones are said to feature 5,000mAh batteries and offer 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 5G specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones are tipped to launch with Android 11. The Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G are said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED and 6.6-inch IPS LCD displays, respectively, with 90Hz refresh rate. While the Galaxy A33 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, the Galaxy A23 5G is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood.

Samsung's rumoured Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones could both feature quad rear cameras. The Galaxy A33 5G is said to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, along with 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A23 5G is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The smartphones are said to pack 5,000mAh batteries, with 15W charging support.

As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to officially reveal details regarding the four Galaxy A-Series smartphones or the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event.