Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 August 2022 17:06 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is now up for grabs with revised price tags on the company website.

  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G sports a display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India has been dropped by Rs. 2,000. The Galaxy A-series phone was launched in India in July last year. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. The Galaxy A22 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is available in two RAM and storage configurations. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India (revised)

As a result of the price revision, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is now priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. The top end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant now costs Rs. 19,999. The latest pricing is reflected on the Samsung India website. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for comment on the price drop.

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in India in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the base model and the higher-end version with 8GB RAM was priced at Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Grey, Mint, and Violet colour options.

In June, Samsung had slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy M32 in India by Rs. 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Further, the device offers 128GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy A22 5G runs on a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
