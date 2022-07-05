Samsung Galaxy A04 With 4,900mAh Allegedly Spotted on FCC

Samsung Galaxy A04 has been allegedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), hinting that its launch could be around the corner. The purported Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone has appeared with model number SM-A045M. As per the listing, Samsung Galaxy A04 will pack a 4,900mAh battery. It could support 15W fast charging as well. The Samsung Galaxy A04 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A03 which was launched in India in February this year.

In the FCC listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, a Samsung phone is seen with model number SM-A045M. This model number is rumoured to be associated with the Samsung Galaxy A04. As per the FCC listing, Galaxy A04 is said to get a 4,900mAh battery. This translates to 5,000mAh battery on paper. The bundled charger reportedly listed along with the phone carries model number EP-TA20JWE, which corresponds to support 15W fast charging. The smartphone could also offer Wi-Fi connectivity with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The listing does not reveal any further details about the specifications of the handset.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is likely to succeed the Galaxy A03, which was unveiled earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The top-end model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A03 include a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V TFT display, dual rear camera unit led by a 48-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A03 offers up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB) as well.

