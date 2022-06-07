Samsung might be working on a new affordable foldable smartphone, according to a new report. The smartphone, which is tipped to launch by 2025, could be part of the company's Galaxy A series lineup. The company's foldable smartphone portfolio currently consists of the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, which are equipped with high-end components and carry a premium price tag. It is also worth noting that Samsung is yet to officially reveal any plans to launch a mid-range foldable smartphone.

According to a report by SamMobile citing tipster @chunvn8888 on Twitter, Samsung could be working on a new affordable smartphone which could be part of its midrange lineup. The tipster has not shared any details of the purported “Foldable Galaxy A” handset or its specifications, but claims that the company is aiming to release the foldable handset in 2024 or 2025. It is better to take these claims with a pinch of salt as the South Korean manufacturer has not yet announced plans to build such a handset.

There is no word on whether the rumoured foldable device will sport a clamshell design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, or a vertical hinge like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in August last year at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,39,800) in the US and Rs. 1,49,999 in India. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's price started at $999.99 (Rs. 77,600) in the US, and Rs. 84,999 in India.

Meanwhile, Samsung's most expensive A Series phone in India is the Galaxy A73, which is priced at Rs. 41,999 in the country. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G processor, which is less powerful than the Snapdragon 888 chipset that powers the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. An expected midrange foldable smartphone from Samsung could feature fewer premium components to keep the price low.

Earlier this year, a report from market intelligence firm IDC revealed that the foldable phone market saw a 264 percent growth in a year, and is projected to hit $29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,17,500 crore) in value by 2025. Worldwide shipments of foldable phones (including both flip and fold form factors) hit 7.1 million units in 2021, according to the report. The share of foldable phones is also expected to increase from 0.5 percent to 1.8 percent by 2025. While the introduction of an affordable foldable phone could help improve those statistics, Samsung has not revealed any plans to launch an affordable foldable smartphone by 2025.