Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Upgraded Storage Capacity Tipped Again

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to launch on August 10.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 June 2022 17:47 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to feature up to 1TB of storage

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512GB) may cost $1,100
  • These handsets could be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Samsung is reportedly planning to 15 million units of these smartphones

Samsung is reportedly working on bringing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to the market by August. The South Korean tech giant has not revealed any information about these foldable smartphones. Rumours have been rife with the indication that Samsung would be offering upgraded onboard storage capacity with these handsets. This rumour has resurfaced courtesy of a Redditor who has spotted the supposed upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 models on a South Korean website.

The alleged leak comes from Reddit user u/hatethatmalware who has spotted Samsung models SM-F936 and SM-F721 on a South Korean government-affiliated website. These model numbers refer to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively. The website suggests that the Galaxy Fold 4's storage capacity will be bumped up to 1TB. In comparison, the Galaxy Fold 3 featured up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Flip 4's storage has also been doubled to 512GB compared to the 256GB offered by the Galaxy Flip 3.

A previous report also includes this information. It mentions that Samsung could launch the 1TB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,56,000). Furthermore, the 512GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to cost $1,100 (roughly Rs. 86,000). Another report suggests that these foldable smartphones could be launched on August 10, with the pre-orders being opened on the same day. The handsets are then expected to go on sale starting from August 26.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have reportedly also surfaced on the Geekbench database. They are supposed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and run on Android 12. Samsung is said to be targeting to ship a combined 15 million units of both of these handsets.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iQoo 10 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured July Launch
UK Government Amends Controversial Law Seeking Details of Private Crypto Wallets

