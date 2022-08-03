Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 may get new names. As per a tipster, the South Korean company may launch the upcoming smartphones without the letter "Z" in their monikers and they may be called Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. This might not come as a shocker because Samsung had in the past removed the letter "Z" from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Baltic nations reportedly because of the letter's association with Russian invasion on Ukraine.

As per a tweet by tipster SnoopyTech, starting with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the company won't include the letter “Z” on the boxes. The tipster says that this is because the Russian military is using the letter. There is no word on this from Samsung. In fact, the names Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are not official yet.

However, this seems to be believable because the South Korean company did remove the letter from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones in three Baltic countries: Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. There was no official statement on the same, but it was speculated that this was done because Samsung wanted to cut any associated with Russia due to the country's invasion on Ukraine. Images showed Russian tanks in Ukraine having the letter “Z” marked on them.

Samsung had previously said that all the foldable phones will come under the Z series as it conveys a message of a foldable phone. “With the Z Series, we are adopting a new naming convention for our foldable portfolio that shows our commitment to expanding the category to offer a variety of experiences. We chose ‘Z' for this series, because it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel,” the company told Bloomberg in February 2020.

Both the foldable phones are likely to be launched on August 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also expected to make their debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones.

