Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leaked Renders Hint at a Lighter Device, to Miss Built-in S Pen Slot

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch in August or September.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 12 May 2022 18:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leaked Renders Hint at a Lighter Device, to Miss Built-in S Pen Slot

Photo Credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4's render leaked on twitter by OnLeaks

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 said to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 said to offer similar dimensions to Galaxy Z Fold
  • It is expected to have two batteries with combined capacity of 4,270mAh

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders and specifications have been leaked, indicating that the premium foldable smartphone might still miss out on a built-in S Pen slot. Based on the leaked renders, a report has claimed that the new Samsung smartphone will be lighter than its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is reportedly expected to launch between August and September this year and will likely come with three rear cameras — as seen before on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The foldable phone is also rumoured to feature a 108-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and 10-megapixel telephoto cameras at the back. The next-generation Samsung foldable is expected to get two batteries with a combined capacity of 4,270mAh.

What Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders and leaks tell us

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely be lighter than its predecessor. The tipster alleged that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be lighter than 260g.

Separately, in concept renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPrix, we see that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to sport similar dimensions as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch folding display, but will come with a redesigned rear camera configuration.

The leak indicated that the smartphone might not get an in-built housing for the S Pen this time either. There has been no official announcement regarding the launch date of the smartphone from Samsung's side, but the smartphone is expected to launch in either August or September as the South Korean giant announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in early August last year.

samsung galazy z fold 4 smartpricks inside Galaxy Z Fold 4

A leaked render of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Photo Credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumoured specifications

Although not much has been leaked about the foldable smartphone's specifications, there have been leaks in the past regarding its enhanced performance, battery capacity, and rear cameras.

According to a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to come with three rear cameras as seen before on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone is said to feature a 108-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera at the back.

Another leak from May 6 by Ice Universe alleged that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to feature two batteries with a combined capacity of 4,270mAh. The first battery may come with 2,002mAh capacity, and the second with 2,268mAh capacity, according to Korean Certification Database. A report by TheElec said that Samsung is considering Amperex Technology Limited manufactured batteries for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones.

