Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Said to Get September Release in India: Details

Samsung is yet to officially announce pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs from PTI | Updated: 10 August 2022 23:41 IST
Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Roydon Cerejo

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched by the company on Wednesday

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched by the company on Wednesday
  • The company has announced pricing details for the smartphone in the US
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Samsung plans to start selling its premium Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone from September in India and it will be the most expensive handset from the company's stable in the country, according to company sources cited by PTI. While the global launch price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700) for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the same as its previous version, Indian consumers may have to shell out more due to depreciation in the rupee and higher taxes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in India priced between Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.57 lakh, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched the price range of Rs 84,999 to Rs 88,999. However, the the new versions of the devices are expected to be priced higher, according to PTI.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for details related to the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the country. 

"All the devices including Fold 4 will be available in India from early September. Fold 4 is the most premium device that Samsung has launched till date. Indian consumers may have to pay a little more for the Fold 4 because of depreciation in the value of rupee against US dollar," a company source told PTI.

The company unveiled a range of premium devices including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a global price of $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000), Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000), and the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro priced at $279 (roughly Rs. 22,100) and $449 (roughly Rs. 35,600) respectively.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung captured 81 percent market share in the Rs. 1 lakh and above smartphone category in March 2022. Samsung's ultra-premium device Galaxy S22 Ultra accounted for around 74 percent of the volume.

In February, the company launched the Galaxy S22 series in India, with prices starting at Rs 72,999.

On Wednesday, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with 24-bit audio which it claims will provide 256 times more detail compared to 16-bit sound devices that have been available in the market.

Samsung said that the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come with temperature sensors and higher accuracy on health parameters like blood pressure monitoring, ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen level, and sleep monitoring compared to previous versions of the smartwatch.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Series Likely to Cost More Than iPhone 13 Pro Series: Ming-Chi Kuo

