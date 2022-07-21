Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Says Foldable Phone Shipments Touched 10 Million in 2021, Teases Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4

Samsung Says Foldable Phone Shipments Touched 10 Million in 2021, Teases Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on August 10.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 July 2022 12:29 IST
Samsung Says Foldable Phone Shipments Touched 10 Million in 2021, Teases Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in India in August last year

Highlights
  • 70 percent of Galaxy foldable users turned to the Galaxy Flip 3 in 2021
  • Foldable phone market is expected to grow in the coming years
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be unveiled at the event

Samsung's new Galaxy Unpacked event is all set to take place on August 10 and its next-generation foldable phones — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the highlights of the event. Ahead of the event, Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh on Wednesday pointed out the impressive sales growth achieved by foldable smartphones. The executive stated that almost 10 million foldable smartphones were shipped worldwide last year, up 300 percent from 2020. Almost 70 percent of foldable customers purchased the Galaxy Flip 3 over the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Roh posted a press note on the Samsung website detailing the fast-paced growth of foldable smartphones. The Samsung executive notes that the industry shipped almost 10 million foldable smartphones worldwide in 2021, marking a 300 percent increase from 2020. Roh claims that 70 percent of Galaxy foldable users turned to the Galaxy Flip last year.

Samsung believes that people will continue picking up foldable phones and stake a bigger claim in the overall smartphone market. The brand is working with top tech firms including Google, and Microsoft to improve the experience in the foldable ecosystem.

In the post, Roh also hints at the arrival of Samsung's next-generation foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

As per a recent report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the South Korean smartphone brand has continued to dominate the foldable smartphone category even after its market share fell to 74 percent in Q1 2022. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 led the market for the third consecutive quarter with a 51 percent share, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 retained the second position for the third consecutive quarter. These two Samsung foldable devices along with Huawei P50 Pocket accounted for 91 percent of the market share.

Huawei, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Oppo are also increasingly investing now in the foldable phone space. Huawei with its Mate X and Mate X2 foldable smartphones marked its presence in the space, while Xiaomi launched Mi Mix Fold as the company's first foldable smartphone in China in March last year. Oppo's Find N foldable was unveiled at the end of 2021.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, TM Roh, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Feature That Lets Users Create Avatars, Share Them as Stickers Spotted in Development: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Says Foldable Phone Shipments Touched 10 Million in 2021, Teases Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  2. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  3. OnePlus 10T 5G Set to Launch on August 3 at NYC Launch Event: Details
  4. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Goes on Sale in India at 7pm Today: Details Here
  8. WhatsApp Feature to Create Facebook-Like Avatars in Development: Report
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Smartphones
  10. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Metro Awards 300 Permits for E-Autos Driven by Women for Last-Mile Commuter Connectivity
  2. FIFA 23 Announced: Trailer, Release Date, Price, Pre-Order, PC System Requirements, Cross-Play, and Women's Leagues
  3. Brazil to Get First Local Marketplace for Tokenised Stocks, Launched by Fintech Firm BEE4
  4. Maruti Suzuki Believes Government Will Support ‘Green’ Tech Beyond EVs, CEO Says
  5. Polygon Launches zkEVM Scaling Solution: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Says Foldable Phone Shipments Touched 10 Million in 2021, Teases Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4
  7. WhatsApp Feature That Lets Users Create Avatars, Share Them as Stickers Spotted in Development: Report
  8. DALL-E AI Text to Image Tool Enters Beta Testing, OpenAI to Invite 1 Million Users on Waitlist
  9. South Korea to Localise 50 Percent of Chip Materials Supply by 2030 in Bid to Strengthen Industry
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Goes on Sale in India at 7pm Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.