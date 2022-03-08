Samsung Galaxy F23 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, March 8. The Samsung phone comes as a successor to the Galaxy F22 that was launched last year. It includes triple rear cameras and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also comes preloaded with a feature called Voice Focus that is claimed to help cut down ambient noise and amplify voice when making calls. Other key highlights of the phone include a 120Hz display, 25W fast charging support (supported charger is not bundled, though), and 12-band 5G connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, iQoo Z3, and the Realme 9 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India is set at Rs. 17,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 18,499. The phone comes in two colour options: Aqua Blue and Forest Green. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will go on sale through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores across the country starting 12pm (noon) on March 16.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G include an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 for customers using ICICI Bank cards, as well as a two-month YouTube Premium subscription. The phone will also be available at an introductory price of Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. Details on how long the introductory pricing will be in place were not revealed.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy F22 was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. The phone also had a 6GB + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 14,499.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F23 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The phone is also promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is also 6GB virtual RAM expansion support that essentially uses the built-in storage to virtually expand memory capacity. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor, along with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Samsung Pay support over NFC. Further, there is Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio playback.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy F23 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The phone also features Adaptive Power Saving technology that is claimed to enhance battery efficiency.