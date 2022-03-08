Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 March 2022 12:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G features an Infinity-U Display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will go on sale starting March 16
  • The Samsung phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G carries Samsung Pay support over NFC

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, March 8. The Samsung phone comes as a successor to the Galaxy F22 that was launched last year. It includes triple rear cameras and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also comes preloaded with a feature called Voice Focus that is claimed to help cut down ambient noise and amplify voice when making calls. Other key highlights of the phone include a 120Hz display, 25W fast charging support (supported charger is not bundled, though), and 12-band 5G connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, iQoo Z3, and the Realme 9 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India is set at Rs. 17,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 18,499. The phone comes in two colour options: Aqua Blue and Forest Green. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will go on sale through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores across the country starting 12pm (noon) on March 16.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G include an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 for customers using ICICI Bank cards, as well as a two-month YouTube Premium subscription. The phone will also be available at an introductory price of Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. Details on how long the introductory pricing will be in place were not revealed.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy F22 was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. The phone also had a 6GB + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 14,499.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F23 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The phone is also promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is also 6GB virtual RAM expansion support that essentially uses the built-in storage to virtually expand memory capacity. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor, along with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Samsung Pay support over NFC. Further, there is Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio playback.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy F23 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The phone also features Adaptive Power Saving technology that is claimed to enhance battery efficiency.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Samsung, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Uber Rides Strong Demand, Delivery Growth to Raise Q1 Profit Forecast
Gotham Knights: Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara Cast in CW's Next DC Series

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  2. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With 120Hz Display, 25W Charging Debuts in India
  4. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  5. RBI Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  6. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  7. Flipkart Hosting Next Big Sale on March 12 With Deals on Phones, Tablets
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 Detailed in Major Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Uber, Ola Ordered to Get Valid Licences or Shut Operations in Maharashtra
  10. Soundcore Select Pro Submersible Party Speaker Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Against Terming Bitcoin as ‘Commodity’: Here’s Why
  2. LG 11TC50Q Chromebook With 360-Degree Hinge, 11.6-inch Display Launched
  3. Russian, Belarusian Hackers Target Ukraine in Phishing, Google Says
  4. GM Ramps Up EV Push With Plans to Make Battery Materials in Canada
  5. Intel’s Self-Driving Unit Mobileye Confidentially Files for US IPO
  6. Digital Rupee: ‘We See Clear Advantages in a Central Bank Driven Digital Currency’, Finance Minister Says
  7. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  8. Hubble Space Telescope Captures a ‘Wispy Structure’ in Space: Here's What It Is
  9. International Women's Day 2022 Celebrated via Animated Google Doodle
  10. NFT Startup Immutable Valued at $2.5 Billion in Temasek-Led Financing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.