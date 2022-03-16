Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India begins at Rs. 17,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 16 March 2022 10:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard that is expandable

Highlights
  • Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G include an instant cashback
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top
  • Samsung has equipped the Galaxy F23 5G with a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G goes on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. The phone will be available for purchase from Samsung's official website, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retails stores across the country. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G was launched in India last week. The smartphone from Samsung comes as the successor to Galaxy F22 that was launched last year. The handset sports triple rear cameras and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also comes preloaded with a feature called Voice Focus that is claimed to help cut down ambient noise and amplify voice when making calls.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India is set at Rs. 17,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 18,499. The phone comes in two colour options: Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores across the country for an introductory price of Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It's not clear how long the introductory pricing will be in place. Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also include an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 for customers using ICICI Bank cards. Customer also get a two-month YouTube Premium subscription.

Last year, Samsung Galaxy F22 was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone also had a 6GB + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 14,499.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F23 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The phone is also promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The handset features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is also 6GB virtual RAM expansion feature that essentially uses free storage to virtually expand RAM to boost performance.

The smartphone from Samsung comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also comes with Samsung Pay support over NFC. Further, there is Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio playback.

Samsung has equipped Galaxy F23 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The phone also features Adaptive Power Saving technology that is claimed to enhance battery efficiency.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Spotify, Barcelona Sponsorship Deal to Reportedly Fetch EUR 300 Million for the Football Club

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  3. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get One UI 4.1 Update With Google Duo Live Sharing
  2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Spotify, Barcelona Sponsorship Deal to Reportedly Fetch EUR 300 Million for the Football Club
  4. New State Mobile v0.9.26 Update to Arrive on March 17; Maintenance Schedule, Changelog Revealed
  5. Zomato, Blinkit Said to Have Reached Merger Agreement in an All-Stock Deal
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Programme Opens in India
  7. Binance Temporarily Suspends Polygon Transactions Citing an Unidentified Network Issue
  8. Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed
  9. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  10. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.