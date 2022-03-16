Samsung Galaxy F23 5G goes on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. The phone will be available for purchase from Samsung's official website, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retails stores across the country. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G was launched in India last week. The smartphone from Samsung comes as the successor to Galaxy F22 that was launched last year. The handset sports triple rear cameras and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also comes preloaded with a feature called Voice Focus that is claimed to help cut down ambient noise and amplify voice when making calls.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India is set at Rs. 17,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 18,499. The phone comes in two colour options: Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores across the country for an introductory price of Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It's not clear how long the introductory pricing will be in place. Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also include an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 for customers using ICICI Bank cards. Customer also get a two-month YouTube Premium subscription.

Last year, Samsung Galaxy F22 was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone also had a 6GB + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 14,499.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F23 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The phone is also promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The handset features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is also 6GB virtual RAM expansion feature that essentially uses free storage to virtually expand RAM to boost performance.

The smartphone from Samsung comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also comes with Samsung Pay support over NFC. Further, there is Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio playback.

Samsung has equipped Galaxy F23 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The phone also features Adaptive Power Saving technology that is claimed to enhance battery efficiency.

