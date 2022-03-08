Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 March 2022 10:40 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India launch will be livestreamed

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India could be under Rs. 20,000
  • The Samsung phone has been teased on Flipkart
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is confirmed to come with Snapdragon 750G SoC

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India launch is set for today (Tuesday, March 8). The launch will be livestreamed through the company's social media channels. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will debut as a successor to the Galaxy F22 that was launched last year. The new Samsung phone will come with features such as a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and 25W fast charging support. The smartphone will also be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It will debut in two distinct colour options and carry a matte finish, as per the teasers so far.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India launch: How to watch livestream

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launch in India will be livestreamed through the official Samsung India YouTube channel. The launch will begin at 12pm (noon).

You can also watch it live below:

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India is yet to be formally announced. However, a recent report claimed that the phone will debut under the Rs. 20,000-price mark.

In July last year, the Samsung Galaxy F22 was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. The phone also came in a 6GB + 128GB storage option that carried a price tag of Rs. 14,499.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications are yet to be detailed. But nonetheless, Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite that teased some of its key hardware details. The phone will carry the 120Hz full-HD+ display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC. It will feature a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor as well as an ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree lens for wide-angle photography, as per the details available on Flipkart.

Flipkart has also confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone will come with 12-band 5G connectivity and carry Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour options.

The rumour mill has also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G would include at least 6GB of RAM and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23, Samsung, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Alia Bhatt Joins Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone
IBM Suspends All Business in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

