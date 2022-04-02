Samsung Galaxy F13 launch could be around the corner as the handset has now been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing offers a glimpse into some possible specifications of the handset. The purported Samsung Galaxy F13 is listed with an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. As per the listing, Moto G22 could run on Android 12. Samsung Galaxy F13 is speculated to be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy F12 that was launched in India in April last year. The upcoming Galaxy F-series phone is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A13 as well.

The purported Samsung Galaxy F13 has appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-E135F. The handset has scored 157 points in single-core testing and 587 points in multi-core testing. The listing suggests that the Galaxy F13 could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. The listing suggests a maximum clock speed of 2GHz. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It should be noted that Samsung hasn't made any announcement around the Galaxy F13's launch yet.

The Galaxy F13 is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy F12. To recall, Galaxy F13 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The top-end 4GB + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy F12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs up to 128GB of onboard storage and features a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

