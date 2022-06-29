Samsung Galaxy F13 has gone on sale in India for the first time today. The new Samsung phone was launched in the country last week. It comes with triple rear cameras and packs a 6,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC and includes up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone competes against the likes of the Redmi 10 Prime, Realme Narzo 40A Prime, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 12,999. It flaunts Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, and Waterfall Blue shades and is available for purchase through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy F13 include an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for customers using ICICI Bank cards. Flipkart is also giving Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub at discounted prices on purchase of the new Samsung phone. Furthermore, there is an up to Rs. 4,000 additional exchange discount.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F13 runs Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. It is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM as standard. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F13 carries an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy F13 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone measures 165.4x76.9x9.3mm and weighs 207 grams.

