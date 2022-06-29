Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F13 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F13 comes in two different storage options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2022 14:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy F13 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F13 comes in three colour options
  • The Samsung phone was launched in India last week
  • Samsung Galaxy F13 packs a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F13 has gone on sale in India for the first time today. The new Samsung phone was launched in the country last week. It comes with triple rear cameras and packs a 6,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC and includes up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone competes against the likes of the Redmi 10 Prime, Realme Narzo 40A Prime, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 12,999. It flaunts Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, and Waterfall Blue shades and is available for purchase through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy F13 include an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for customers using ICICI Bank cards. Flipkart is also giving Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub at discounted prices on purchase of the new Samsung phone. Furthermore, there is an up to Rs. 4,000 additional exchange discount.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F13 runs Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. It is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM as standard. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F13 carries an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy F13 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone measures 165.4x76.9x9.3mm and weighs 207 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung Galaxy F13

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 850
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F13 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
