Samsung Galaxy F13 was launched in India on Wednesday. The new Samsung phone comes with features including triple rear cameras and 15W fast charging support. The smartphone also comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is quite similar to the Galaxy M13 that was unveiled in May but has not yet been launched in India — with the only noticeable difference on the part of battery capacity. The Galaxy F13 has a 6,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy M13 came with a 5,000mAh one. The new Galaxy M-series phone competes against the likes of the Redmi 10 Prime, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999. It carries Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, and Waterfall Blue colours and will go on sale starting June 29 via Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F13 include a Rs. 1,000 instant bank discount for customers using an HDFC Bank card. Flipkart is also giving Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub at discounted prices on purchase of the new Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F13 runs Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. There is also a RAM Plus feature to virtually expand the memory by using the inbuilt storage. The Samsung Galaxy F13 carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It bears up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy F13 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 packs the 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone measures 165.4x76.9x9.3mm and weighs 207 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.