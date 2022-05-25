Samsung Galaxy F13 has allegedly been spotted on the South Korean company's India website hinting that the phone could launch in the country soon. The purported design of the phone has also been revealed suggesting that the phone could come with a triple rear camera and a Infinity V notch. The handset was allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site earlier this year. The listing hinted that the Galaxy F13 could come with an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

The Samsung India website shows a listing of a smartphone with model number SM-E135F, which is said to be associated with the Galaxy F13 due to a Geekbench listing.

Samsung India website does not reveal any specifications of the phone, however, a user manual shows the design of the smartphone via sketches. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is suggested to come with a triple rear camera setup situated in a rectangular module. The phone could sport a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. It could also come with NFC, USB Type-C port, two speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Geekbench listing also showed a smartphone with SM-E135F model number, and provided information about the hardware. The purported Samsung Galaxy F13 scored 157 points in the single-core test and 587 points in the multi-core test. The phone is suggested to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Samsung Galaxy F13 could be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy F12 that was launched in India in April last year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.