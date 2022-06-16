Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch may happen soon as the phone has been teased on Flipkart. The teaser hasn't revealed much about the phone except that it will have an Infinity-V display and a triple rear camera setup. Last month, the smartphone's sketch was spotted on Samsung India website. The camera placement seen in the teaser image is in line with the sketch. Reports suggest that the phone could be a rebranded Galaxy M13 that made its debut in May.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 reportedly went live on Flipkart revealing its design in bits and pieces. The phone is expected to come in a Blue colour variant, will have a triple rear camera setup, and sport an Infinity-V display to house the front camera. A report suggest that the phone could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M13. If true, the Galaxy F13 could have the same specifications as the Galaxy M13.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 was previously spotted on Samsung India website where its purported design sketch revealed the phone could come with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, NFC, USB Type-C port, two speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It was also spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-E135F. The listing hinted that the Galaxy F13 could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy F13 could have the same specifications as the Galaxy M13. It may feature a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, an Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM ,and up to 128GB of storage. There could be a 50-megapixel main shooter in the triple rear camera setup, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front could be an 8-megapixel shooter.