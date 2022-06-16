Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F13 may be rebranded Samsung Galaxy M13.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 June 2022 12:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F13 to have a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F13 will sport an Infinity V display
  • It may have same specifications as Galaxy M13
  • Samsung Galaxy F13 was spotted on Geekbench in the past

Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch may happen soon as the phone has been teased on Flipkart. The teaser hasn't revealed much about the phone except that it will have an Infinity-V display and a triple rear camera setup. Last month, the smartphone's sketch was spotted on Samsung India website. The camera placement seen in the teaser image is in line with the sketch. Reports suggest that the phone could be a rebranded Galaxy M13 that made its debut in May.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 reportedly went live on Flipkart revealing its design in bits and pieces. The phone is expected to come in a Blue colour variant, will have a triple rear camera setup, and sport an Infinity-V display to house the front camera. A report suggest that the phone could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M13. If true, the Galaxy F13 could have the same specifications as the Galaxy M13.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 was previously spotted on Samsung India website where its purported design sketch revealed the phone could come with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, NFC, USB Type-C port, two speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It was also spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-E135F. The listing hinted that the Galaxy F13 could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy F13 could have the same specifications as the Galaxy M13. It may feature a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, an Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM ,and up to 128GB of storage. There could be a 50-megapixel main shooter in the triple rear camera setup, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front could be an 8-megapixel shooter.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F13, Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Josh Andrés Rivera Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  2. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  5. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
  7. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edited With Stainless Steel Body, Ultra HD Display Launched: Details
  2. Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75 Percent
  3. TRAI Issues New Guidelines for CAS, SMS Testing and Certification Process for Broadcasting Sector
  4. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  5. Audi's E-Tron's Used Batteries to Be Deployed in Numan’s E-Rickshaws Scheduled to Launch Next Year
  6. Tecno Pova Neo 5G Spotted on IMEI Database, Hints at India Launch: Report
  7. Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE May Be Cancelled, No New Fan Edition Devices in the Future: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart
  10. Josh Andrés Rivera Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.